New Hello Kitty Island Adventure Update Takes Players on a Treasure Hunt

Hello Kitty Island Adventure is a cozy gamer’s dream, bringing a Sanrio spin to the Animal Crossing gameplay loop. The cozy game was first released on Apple Arcade, but is now available on PC and Nintendo Switch. Thanks to all the summer sales out there, many Sanrio fans and cozy gamers are trying out this delightful game for the first time. And as if in celebration, Sunblink has just released a brand new update on Apple Arcade. The update will come to the Switch and PC soon, but gamers on those platforms can get a sneak peek of the new content thanks to this update.

Update 2.7 for Hello Kitty Island Adventure is called the “City Classics” update. It is available now on Apple Arcade and will be headed to Switch and PC via Steam very soon. The update adds several new stories and side quests, helping keep gameplay fresh for those who’ve already ticked off all the base game quests. For those who are still waiting for the update, a new in-game event is also starting on July 10th for all platforms. So, Switch and PC gamers can keep busy checking out the returning Sunshine Celebration event until the update arrives on their platform of choice.

New events are always a joy in Hello Kitty Island Adventure, and the summer vibes of this one are sure to please. Whether it’s summer where you are or you’re dreaming of sunshine, these beach-themed items will be a joy to collect. But with the major City Classics update, there’s even more new content to look forward to.

This new major content update for Hello Kitty Island Adventure adds plenty of new things for gamers to do. It will add new city-themed items to City Town, and players can even open their own tourist kiosk. Not only that, but new side quests will be headed our way.

MyMelody & Kuromi Treasure Hunt Quest

The new Kuromi-themed furniture in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

MyMelody will, of course, continue her quest to find fabulous furniture, but she’s joining up with an unexpected friend. Our favorite spooky Sanrio character, Kuromi, has been really into pirates lately. So, these two are headed on a treasure hunt to find new furniture sets, which will be themed after each character.

Retsuko Band Quest

Retsuko wants to start a band, and she needs your help to do it. Her mom is determined to find Retsuko’s perfect match, so she’ll need your help to show her why music is the right fit right now.

Tsunoda Picture Quest

Photography fans, this Hello Kitty Island Adventure update isn’t leaving you behind. Help Tsunoda on their quest to take the perfect picture of Friendship Island.

This new content is available now for players on Apple Arcade. We don’t have an exact date for when the 2.7 update will arrive on Switch and PC, but it should be soon enough. Until then, there’s the Sunshine Celebration to keep us busy.

Hello Kitty Island Adventure is currently on sale for 25% off via Steam and 20% off on Nintendo Switch. Both sales end on July 10th, so act fast if you want to grab the game for less before the new update arrives!