‘Hello Neighbor’ Novel Coming Soon, A Prequel to the Survival Horror Title

If you enjoyed the stealthily creepy nature of Hello Neighbor, then you’re in for a treat because a new prequel novel has just been announced and it’s the perfect way to dive right into the game’s backstory!

Announcing #HelloNeighbor: #MissingPieces – an exciting new prequel novel by @Scholastic – https://t.co/bYradXcNm4 “Nicky Roth has always been a lonely kid. All changes when he and his family move to Raven Brooks and meet their eccentric neighbors, the Petersons” pic.twitter.com/E2bnHgKF1z — tinyBuild (@tinyBuild) March 7, 2018

Nicky Roth has always been a lonely kid. But that all changes when he and his family move to Raven Brooks and meet their eccentric neighbors, the Petersons. Nicky befriends the Petersons’ son, Aaron, bonding over their talents for tinkering. Soon the boys are inseparable and using their skills to pull pranks on the townspeople.



But something about Aaron bothers Nicky–people seem almost afraid of him and his family. Through snippets from Aaron and a lot of sleuthing in the town’s archives, Nicky discovers a dark past haunting his neighbors, a streak of bad luck they can’t seem to shake. Aaron thinks that’s all behind them now, but Nicky has a feeling the Petersons are fated for another tragedy. . . .



This pulse-pounding prequel novel to the hit video game Hello Neighbor includes two-color illustrations throughout, to help readers unwind the mystery at the heart of the game.

The novel is set to release on September 11th of this year and is available right here for $7.99! Written by Carly Anne West, the narrative is in good hands. The Portland, Oregon native has quite a few novels under her belt, including The Murmurings and The Bargaining. For more about the game this book will be based on:

Hello Neighbor is a stealth horror game about sneaking into your neighbor’s house to figure out what horrible secrets he’s hiding in the basement. You play against an advanced AI that learns from your every move. Really enjoying climbing through that backyard window? Expect a bear trap there. Sneaking through the front door? There’ll be cameras there soon. Trying to escape? The Neighbor will find a shortcut and catch you.