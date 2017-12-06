Creepy ‘Hello Neighbor’ Game Gets Two New Equally Disturbing Trailers

There is absolutely no denying that the upcoming stealth horror game Hello Neighbor is one trippy ride. Not only is it incredibly creep-tastic while you’re rummaging through your neighbor’s house – but the AI learns your behaviors and adapts as well. The first-person game definitely has a lot to offer with its unique art style and interesting progression, and interested gamers will be able to get their hands on the full game in just a few short days!

To celebrate the impending release, the developers over at Dynamic Pixels have released two brand new trailers – you know, just in case you forgot this game was creepy:

More about the game:

“Hello Neighbor is a stealth horror game about sneaking into your neighbor’s house to figure out what horrible secrets he’s hiding in the basement. You play against an advanced AI that learns from your every move. Really enjoying climbing through that backyard window? Expect a bear trap there. Sneaking through the front door? There’ll be cameras there soon. Trying to escape? The Neighbor will find a shortcut and catch you.”

The developers promise no jump scares, but that doesn’t mean that it’s a peaceful ride. The entire dynamic of gameplay, especially from the hands on play we’ve had ourselves here at ComicBook, is definitely filled with suspense with a constantly evolving atmosphere that tailors to the player experience. With fun physics to experiment with, and its sandbox environment, Hello Neighbor is definitely going to be one interesting ride.

Hello Neighbor will be available on Xbox One and Steam December 8th of this year.