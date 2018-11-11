Helzberg Diamonds Offering Free Nintendo Switch With $1200 Purchase

Buying a wedding ring is a significant move. It’s something that says you’re ready to commit to the person you love, and it shows that you’re willing to go all out for sheer devotion. That said, it doesn’t really hurt when the ring company offers a little incentive on the side.

That’s exactly what Helzberg Diamonds is doing. Just months after offering up an Xbox One X with a minimum $1,000 purchase, the company is at it again, offering up a free Nintendo Switch when you spend $1,199 on jewelry. And it doesn’t have to be limited to a wedding ring.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here’s how it works. Visit the company’s website at the link above and you’ll be taken to a page where you see the Nintendo Switch system offered right up front. Make the minimum purchase on your items and use the code “NINTENDO” and a general system with the grey JoyCon controllers will be included with your order.

Now here’s the specific terms on the deal:

Receive a Nintendo Switch system with your purchase of $1,199 or more. Games sold separately. Excludes care plans, repairs, appraisal services, and Helzberg Diamonds gift cards. Cannot be combined with any other offer including military discount, student discount, watch discount, customer appreciation certificates, or credit card reissue offer. Offer has no cash value and cannot be used as a payment on account or for past purchases. Nintendo Switch is a trademark of Nintendo. Nintendo is not a participant in or sponsor of the promotion. Merchandise cannot be returned without the Nintendo Switch system in the original unopened package. Some restrictions apply. Offer valid while supplies last through 12/24/18.

This is a smart play by Helzberg, and can work to your advantage in a number of ways. First scenario: you give your wedding ring to the person you love and get to enjoy the Nintendo Switch for yourself. Second scenario: if this person you’re proposing to has a kid, you can give the wedding ring to your beloved and then the system to their kid. Or then there’s the third and probably most possible scenario: you give the wedding ring and the Nintendo Switch to this loved one and really seal the deal. No matter which way you go, you’re in for a win.

The promotion is happening through December 24, so head on over and see what it has to offer for you!