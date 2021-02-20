Mass Effect Legendary Edition Is Making Boss Fight Changes

✖

For the most part, Mass Effect Legendary Edition has been pitched as a remastered iteration of all three games in the original trilogy, but that doesn’t mean BioWare isn’t trying to make a few tweaks here and there. One area in which the studio is specifically looking to bring the games into the modern age a bit more comes with boss fights, which will now be adjusted slightly.

In a story from Game Informer, BioWare director Kevin Meek talked about the boss fights in Mass Effect Legendary Edition and why they are being reworked to some degree. Meek specifically pointed to the Matriarch Benezia fight from the original Mass Effect and how the area in which you do battle against the boss contains very little cover. For the most part, cover is a vital thing in the entirety of the Mass Effect trilogy. If you can’t protect yourself, it’s easy to die quickly.

“So in the Benezia fight, if you remember all of the pathways that circle around it, there was no cover. No cover at all.,” Meek explained. “And there was no place to add cover because the pathways were too skinny. And then you get to the corner and there would be cover, but they were all movable with biotics, so you couldn't really ever go anywhere and hunker down to create a sense of plan or strategy about how you wanted to complete that battle."

When approaching this fight again in Legendary Edition, Meek explained that a new change was implemented to expand some of the aforementioned paths in the fight. In doing so, this allowed for more cover to now be implemented without the layout of the level changing all that much. “It's the same exact layout, but everything is now double-wide with a few added cover points,” Meek said.

BioWare director Mac Walters also mentioned that this same approach to fixing certain areas that were problematic for some players was done with non-boss fights, too. One such workaround was to also ensure that all of the Mass Effect games implemented autosaving more often. That way if you do die in a certain area time and time again, you may have more checkpoints to make things more forgiving.

Mass Effect Legendary Edition is scheduled to release later this year on May 14th and will be playable on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC as well as next-gen hardware in PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

What do you think about some of these changes that BioWare will be implementing in Legendary Edition? Be sure to let me know down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.