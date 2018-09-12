Henry Cavill’s Role in ‘The Witcher’ Reportedly Due to ‘Superman’ Talks Breakdown

There has been a lot of talk ever since Man of Steel’s Henry Cavill was announced to be playing the lead role in the upcoming The Witcher series coming to netflix, but it seems that the lead actor is trading in the cape for the sword in a more permanent sense.

Filming a series is a commitment both time and energy wise. Because of that, a new report from The Hollywood Reporter is staying that Cavill will not be reprising his role as Superman for upcoming projects like Shazam!, instead focusing his energy as Geralt of Rivia.

When the news first broke that Cavill would be taking on the mantle of Geralt, many were wondering why he would make such a jump. Other than the actor having admitted he’s a huge fan of the franchise, was there any other deciding factors? Apparently, yes.

When Warner Bros shifted their focus to the upcoming Supergirl movie, Cavill’s role in the franchise was up in the air because he didn’t fit the timeline. The studio also had the future of Superman hanging on a thread as well, at least regarding solo releases. It was because of this almost impasse that Cavill decided to pursue other projects.

His part in Shazam!, as mentioned earlier, fell through due to scheduling conflicts which acted as a catylyst for Cavill’s decision. An insider told HR earlier “There’s a recognition that some parts of the previous movies didn’t work,” which caused a sort of “reset” on the DC universe as a whole production-wise.

Though there is still hope for DC movies in the future, Henry Cavill‘s role in them may not be as prominent as we once thought. At this point and time, the Man of Steel star has hung up the cape and is taking on much more fantastical foes with his journey ahead in The Witcher.

At this point in time, the only confirmed casting we have is that of Man of Steel’s Henry Cavill as the show’s protagonist: Geralt of Rivia. We also know that the release window for the new series is set for sometime in 2019, though a specific date has yet to be released.