Henry Cavill Wants to Play Geralt in ‘The Witcher’ Netflix Series

Somebody get Netflix on the phone — Superman’s Henry Cavill has expressed his desire to play Geralt in Netflix’s upcoming TV adaptation of CD Projekt Red’s The Witcher series.

Speaking to IGN for Mission: Impossible Fallout, Cavill revealed that he just recently played through The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt again, and admitted his fondness of the fantasy series. And when asked if he would be interested in playing its star man Geralt, Cavill responded with a lightning-fast “absolutely,” before saying, “that would be an amazing role.”

The actor also revealed that in addition to playing the games, he has read the orginal book series by Andrzej Sapkowski, which the CD Projekt Red trilogy are based on. In other words, apparently not only is Cavill a fan of The Witcher, but he’s a big fan.

Seriously, someone dial Netflix right now, please.

Netflix has yet to cast, or at least yet to reveal, who will star in Geralt in the upcoming series. While Cavill seems like a stellar option, actors such as Anson Mount, Mads Mikkelsen and Josh Holloway have been tapped by fans as great options to play the stoic monster slayer.

Given Geralt’s lack of emotional range, he shouldn’t be too hard of a character to cast. However, whoever secures the role will surely have to be in supreme shape, given that’s essentially what “Witchers” are — mutated humans that have been transformed with experimental mutagens to be much faster, stronger and have better stamina than even your average elite human warrior. Geralt’s hair might be white from excessive mutation, and he might be “old” (Witchers have a longer life expectancy than humans), but he’s in prime condition, and so will his actor need to be.

Casting for the Netflix series notably began back at the end of June, so here’s to hoping Cavill got a call. With any luck, we will know soon who will star in the iconic role. In the meantime, let’s cross all of our toes and fingers that Netflix also nails the casting for Triss Merigold, Yennefer, Ciri and the rest of prominent characters in the series.

The Witcher Netflix series is currently without a release date. For more details on the project, click here.