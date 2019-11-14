Here Are Walmart’s Best Black Friday 2019 Gaming Deals

This morning, Walmart unveiled their plans for Black Friday, and you can check out the full breakdown via our Walmart Black Friday 2019 master list. However, if you’re interested in the gaming deals Walmart has to offer, we’re going to go into more detail about what’s on tap right here. Keep this list handy because most of these deals will go live online at 10pm EST on November 27th.

As far as console deals are concerned, the selection isn’t particularly exciting, though the PlayStation 4 1TB Slim Bundle With God of War, The Last of Us Remastered, and Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition for $199.99 definitely packs in a lot of bang for your buck (before you add it to your list, consider this). The same goes for the Xbox One S 1TB All Digital Edition Console for $149 – especially with the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate deal that’s going on right now.

On the Nintendo Switch front we have this disappointing Mario Kart 8 bundle that Nintendo is recycling for 2019. We don’t recommend buying this as it contains the original Nintendo Switch model with shorter battery life. On the plus side, Walmart is known for their console bundles, so a deal with the updated console and your choice of a game (generally classics like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Mario Kart 8, etc) might turn up for Black Friday and/or Cyber Monday. They might even toss in a third-party accessory or two. However, any deal on the new Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Switch Lite will probably be modest if they happen at all. They’ve been modest in the past, and Nintendo doesn’t have as much competition this year with the PS4 and Xbox getting ready for new models in 2020. Still, Nintendo Switch bundle options will be available here. You can get the updated console here in Gray and here in Neon Blue and Red. Nintendo Switch Lite models are available here.

The deals on games are more promising, with some big games spread out into pricing tiers that range from $15 to $30 (Walmart’s exclusive Call of Duty Modern Warfare edition for PS4 and XBO with the 3 hours of 2XP bonus will be $38). The $30 tier includes many of those classic Nintendo Switch titles that we mentioned earlier (Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey, Super Mario Party, Splatoon 2), as well as other gems like the Resident Evil Origins Collection, Ni no Kuni, and more. The PlayStation 4 and Xbox One selection also includes titles like Red Dead Redemption 2, Borderlands 3, and Ghost Recon Breakpoint.

The $25 tier includes gems like Mortal Kombat 11 (all platforms), Diablo 3 Eternal Collection (Switch), and Spyro Reignited Trilogy (all platforms), Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled (all platforms), Final Fantasy X / X2 (Switch), Final Fantasy XII (Switch).

The $20 tier includes Crash N. Sane Trilogy (Switch), Team Sonic Racing (all platforms), Kingdom Hearts 3 (PS4, XBO), Jump Force (PS4, XBO), and Days Gone (PS4).

The $15 (or less) tier includes Assassin’s Creed 3 Remasters (Switch), Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition (PS4), Watch Dogs 2 (PS4, XBO), The Last of Us Remastered (PS4), Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition (PS4), and God of War (PS4).

Below you’ll find a complete list of our favorite Walmart Black Friday gaming deals, and apart from the deals mentioned above, pay special attention to the discounts on the TMNT Arcade1Up cabinet (which is only available at Walmart) and the deal on those sweet-looking Nintendo Switch PowerA controllers.

