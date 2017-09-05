Here’s Ultra Street Fighter II’s Buddy Mode In Action

Earlier today, we posted our first impressions of Ultra Street Fighter II, Capcom's revival of its arcade brawler for the Nintendo Switch. Thus far, the game is living up to the hype, but now a new video has gone up, showcasing one of the better modes in the sequel – the co-op infused Buddy Mode!

Also known as Buddy Battle, the mode allows two fighters to team up against a more powerful third fighter, in a recreation of the Ken/Ryu/M. Bison battle from the classic Street Fighter II anime. But there are different opponents you can call on within this mode, including the newest additions to the game, the ultra-powerful Evil Ryu and Violent Ken!

Nintendo Everything recently posted the video that you can view above, which features about three minutes of footage. In the mode, Ryu and Cammy find themselves in an unlikely partnership, taking on Violent Ken. He actually proves to be a formidable opponent for the two fighters, unleashing some speedy attacks. However, as you can see, there are quite a few team strategies you can use when it comes to putting Violent Ken (or whoever the opponent is) in their place.

However, you'll need to be careful. The two characters share an energy bar, and it doesn't reset after the end of a round, so you basically fight until one of you runs out of energy. That said, each of you do have your own Super bars, so you can fill up on energy and team up to unleash strong finishers to take on opponents.

The video continues on with part of another match-up, this time with Evil Ryu, but the set-up is the same, with the two players having to work together to bring down the tougher foe. It's a great mode if you're looking for something to play along with someone, a brief change of pace from the competitive action of versus. And it'll help you develop team skills in case you're in the midst of some kind of paired Street Fighter tournament – it never hurts to be a buddy for a little while.

Ultra Street Fighter II: The Final Challengers arrives on May 26th for Nintendo Switch.