Heroes of the Storm is Getting A Quasi-Successor In The Form of a Starcraft 2 Mod

After announcing in 2022 that Heroes of the Storm would no longer get any major updates, developer Blizzard Entertainment has gone back on its word a bit to release a few new patches over the last few months. Of course, that doesn't mean the MOBA is making its big comeback anytime soon, but it does seem possible that fans might see more new content in the future. Even if that doesn't happen, at least one group of modders has been working for over four years to create a Starcraft 2 mod that serves as a potential successor to Heroes of the Storm.

What is Resurgence of the Storm?

While Resurgence of the Storm is limited to what can be done in a Starcraft 2 mod, it is already introducing new characters into the fray, while doing its best to get as much Heroes of the Storm content into the fray. The mod finally hit its 1.0 release date to start the new year and is playable in Starcraft 2. As of this writing, the mod has 15 playable heroes, including HOTS favorites like Abathur, Artanis, ETC, Diablo, and Malfurion. However, it's not just a port of Blizzard's MOBA.

The team behind Resurgence of the Storm has created two of its own heroes. Talandar is billed as "a sturdy high damage bruiser, able to stand his ground against- or topple over most foes." Selendis, on the other hand, "is a mobile and precise melee assassin that slices and dices through her opponents." Both heroes are from Starcraft, though Selendis was specifically rumored to be a potential candidate for Heroes of the Storm before development stopped. On top of the new heroes, the team has completed a full rework for Arthas, improving his talent tree and turning him into a tankier version of his previous self.

That's all just the tip of the iceberg though. Nearly every hero has gotten an update with this mod, meaning veteran Heroes of the Storm players will need to familiarize themselves with the changes before jumping in. The team also has plans to introduce new heroes and maps, and may even bring back some fan-favorite brawls from HOTS, including Escape from Braxis and Pool Party.

It is important to note that the team is very small and that could mean development will stall depending on how the mod is received. In the video above, you'll note that the modders are looking for help in development and also calling for donations. Due to that, development on the mod may end as early as March, so some of the above plans might not be implemented. Regardless, this is an ambitious project that could be paving the way for a version of Heroes of the Storm to live again.

Resurgence of the Storm is available now. You'll need to have downloaded Starcraft 2 before installing the mod, which is free to play on PC.