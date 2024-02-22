Hi-Fi Rush Reportedly Coming to Nintendo Switch 2

This week, Xbox confirmed four games that will be going multi-platform over the next few months. Pentiment and Grounded will both be released on Nintendo Switch, and they'll also be going to PlayStation 5 alongside Hi-Fi Rush and Sea of Thieves. The news yesterday came as something of a surprise, as a Switch version of Hi-Fi Rush had been rumored for several months, in addition to PS5. According to sources for Insider Gaming, there are still plans to bring Hi-Fi Rush to a Nintendo platform, but Xbox is waiting until the successor to Switch instead.

As with any rumor, readers are advised to take this with a grain of salt. That said, it would make a lot of sense! Hi-Fi Rush seems like the kind of game that's perfectly suited to the Nintendo audience, but Microsoft might want to wait to release it on a system that's a bit more powerful. We have no idea what games will end up releasing alongside Nintendo's next console, but it's possible Hi-Fi Rush could actually end up being a launch game.

Nintendo Switch 2

Right now, very little information is known about Nintendo's next video game system, which is tentatively being referred to as "Nintendo Switch 2." The system was expected to release in the second half of 2024, but recent rumors have suggested that the system has been pushed to the first quarter of 2025. Next month will mark the seventh anniversary of the current Nintendo Switch, which is a fairly long amount of time for a video game system. There have been lots of hints that Nintendo is starting to get ready for a new console, even though the company has mostly avoided talking about it publicly.

That's not to say that Nintendo has said nothing. Last year, president Shuntaro Furukawa said that fans could expect a shorter wait time between the console's announcement and release compared to Switch. Late last year, Furukawa also told Japanese outlet Nikkei that the company plans to continue supporting Switch with first-party software through at least the fiscal year ending in March 2025.

When Will Nintendo's Next Console be Revealed?

Whether Switch 2 launches this year or early next year, it's a safe bet that we can expect to see the system revealed within the next few months. Some rumors have suggested an announcement in June 2024, which would give fans and retailers a few months to get ready. Nintendo's recent Partner Showcase seems to suggest the company is still supporting Switch, but also might be holding back some big games for a new console. Hopefully the company won't wait too much longer to offer more details.

