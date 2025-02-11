Hideo Kojima Reveals His Own Favorite Trailer That He’s Created

Hideo Kojima has made it clear in recent days that he’s in the process of editing a new trailer for Death Stranding 2. On his personal social media accounts, Kojima has been teasing snippets from this upcoming trailer which many fans expect to debut at the much-rumored PlayStation State of Play event in February. Regardless of when this trailer drops, though, the act of cutting the video together has resulted in Kojima reminiscing about previous trailers that he’s created. As a result, he has now revealed his own favorite trailer which belongs to one of his most iconic games.

In a series of posts on X, Kojima said that he recently went to revisit past trailers for games like Zone of the Enders, Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance, and Castlevania: Lords of Shadow that he had created. While there has been a sizable gap in time since those games came about, Kojima explained that nothing related to the editing process of trailers has changed in the years since. As for his own favorite, Kojima called out one of the last videos for Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain that debuted at E3 in 2015.

“I got stuck on editing, so I rewatched some of the long trailers that I edited myself back in the old Konami days,” Kojima said. “Anubis: Zone of the Enders, the final trailer [for] Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance, and Castlevania: Lords of Shadow Hideo Kojima Special Trailer. All of these are the ones that I song-selected, formatted, text-selected, dialogue-picked, sound-pasted, edited, and mixed. It’s the same now as it was then. Just less available time for editing.”

“I personally like the ‘Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain E3 2015 Trailer’ which uses New Order’s song ‘Elegia’ (from the album ‘Low-Life’),” he said. “The epigraph and theme are clear.”

For the most part, many fans of Kojima’s happened to agree with the director that this Metal Gear Solid V trailer is arguably his best. Not only did it serve as one of the last big trailers for the game leading up to its launch, but it also ended up being one of the final videos that Kojima ever crafted for the Metal Gear series as he would soon after depart from Konami. While he’s since had a ton of memorable trailers for Death Stranding, Death Stranding 2, and OD, this one for the latest mainline Metal Gear game still seems to resonate with a large swath of fans.

