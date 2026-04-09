Highly Anticipated Pirate Game Windrose Reveals Early Access Release Date (And It’s Soon)

For years, gamers have yearned for a truly great pirate RPG. Alas, many games have fallen short of players’ hopes. But the upcoming survival RPG Windrose just might break the curse, if its demo was any indication. The game absolutely dominated the Steam charts during February’s Steam Next Fest. And the demo reviews were incredibly promising. But until today, we had no idea when players would finally be able to experience more of Windrose.

Videos by ComicBook.com

During today’s Triple-i Initiative showcase, Windrose Crew and Pocketpair Publishing finally revealed the Early Access release date for Windrose. And it’s much sooner than you might expect. After its highly popular demo run, Windrose will launch into Early Access via Steam on April 14th. That’s less than a week until we can explore the open seas in what could be a truly amazing pirate adventure game at last.

Windrose Early Access Sets Sail in April 2026

Courtesy of Windrose Crew

Windrose is a survival adventure game where players take to the open seas in the Age of Piracy. It brings the classic “build, craft, survive” mechanics you expect from a survival game, but with all the naval combat and ocean exploration you’d hope to see from a pirate game. It features procedurally generated biomes full of mysteries to explore, with plenty of dungeons to explore and quests to complete. And need I repeat, you do it all

From early previews like our own and the overall reception to the demo, Windrose could be the game pirate fans have been waiting for. And that Early Access release trailer makes it look every bit as good as people say it is. The game delivers the kind of windswept grit that you expect from pirates, while offering UI that brings excellent RPGs like Baldur’s Gate 3 to mind. All set to a pirate music score that proves the developers understood the assignment. If you don’t want to take my word for it, you can check out the trailer below:

Play video

If that trailer has you as ready to check out the game as I am, be on the lookout for its Early Access launch for PC via Steam on April 14th at 4:00 PM ET. The game will cost $29.99 in Early Access, with the option to grab a few extras and support the game by picking up a $39.99 Supporter Bundle.

In Early Access, Windrose will be “a fully playable survival adventure with optional co-op” that is expected to offer around 50-70 hours of content. It will feature 3 biomes and around 30 different islands. There will also be 3 unique playable shifts with the naval combat to go along with them. Additional content will be added throughout Early Access, including new biomes, bosses, ships, and more. And of course, the team will be taking feedback via Discord, Steam, and in-game reporting to help fix bugs and make the game better on the road to 1.0.

According to the game’s Steam page, Windrose will be in Early Access for around 1.5 to 2.5 years. Windrose Crew does intend to increase the price for the full game, so grabbing it in Early Access now could wind up being quite a deal.

Are you excited to have an Early Access release date for Windrose? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!