Highly Rated Sandbox RPG from OG Fable Devs Confirms Console Release Date (And It’s Soon)

When it comes to launching a new indie game, many studios opt for a PC-only release. Specifically, many of the most exciting new games arrive on Steam long before they’re available anywhere. That’s the case for a highly rated sandbox RPG and farming sim hybrid from PixelCount Studios. This team, which includes veterans from the team that brought us the original Fable series, launched Kynseed on PC via Steam back in 2022. Now, four years later, it’s gearing up to arrive on multiple consoles at once.

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Kynseed is a sandbox RPG and life sim that is basically a fairytale-coded Stardew Valley. If that sounds like a winning formula, you’d be right. Since Kynseed launched on Steam back in 2022, it has achieved a Very Positive rating from PC gamers. PixelCount Studios has also put out several free updates, adding more content to an already solid base game. Most recently, that includes a new Tavern Update that lets you run your own inn. This latest update comes alongside even bigger news. After four years on PC, Kynseed will release for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch on August 4th.

Courtesy of PixelCount Studios

Whether you prefer console gaming or just missed Kynseed the first time around, the console launch is pretty exciting news. This pixel art RPG lets players farm, run their business, and explore a vast fantasy world. And yes, like any good life sim, you can start and raise a family, as well. In fact, the game is intentionally designed to span generations, letting you craft a legacy in the beautifully hand-crafted world of Quill.

Since its initial PC launch, the game has received a whopping 10 updates that add even more to explore. And all of those major game updates will be included when Kynseed arrives on every major console on August 4th. Along with the prior major updates, the Kynseed port will also feature optimized controls and UI designed to run on consoles. If you’re eager to get a first look at this game on console, you can check out the Kynseed console release date trailer below:

Play video

As you can see, Kynseed has packed in the best aspects of any good life sim. There’s turn-based combat, farming, socialization and relationships with the locals, and of course, plenty of mini-games. And let’s not forget the ability to run shops, including your very own tavern, as of the latest update. I am one of those unfortunate souls who has missed out on this one on PC, and now I am immediately in need of a Nintendo Switch copy, stat.

Those who have already enjoyed Kynseed on Steam praise the game’s more realistic take on the Stardew Valley model. It has a crafting system and sense of humor that will no doubt feel familiar to OG Fable fans, while still being its own unique thing. And a very important detail I’d be remiss not to mention is that you can, in fact, ride a pig. As one review puts it quite simply, Kynseed is “way better than Fable” and “will probably run on a potato.” But now, your potato PC can rest easy, because Kynseed is coming to previous- gen and current-gen consoles in just a few short months.

Are you excited to see Kynseed coming to consoles? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!