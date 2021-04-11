Hitman 3 Details April Content Roadmap

✖

Hitman 3 developer IO Interactive has revealed the April roadmap -- titled "Season of Greed" -- for content updates to the popular video game. Given that the first part of the Seven Deadly Sins DLC expansion, Greed, released on March 30th, it makes sense that the April roadmap should focus somewhat on that theme. As usual, that includes new Elusive Targets, Featured Contracts, an Escalation, and a new game update set for May.

More specifically, the first new Elusive Target, The Collector, is running now. The target can be found in Dartmoor until April 19th, and The Politician Elusive Target kicks off in Hawke's Bay on April 23rd and runs through May 3rd. The Jinzhen Incident, April's Escalation, begins April 23rd. Dubai and Dartmoor Featured Contracts start April 15th while Mendoza, Chongqing, and Berlin Featured Contracts begin May 6th.

Welcome to the Season of Greed! HITMAN 3's Season of Greed brings new content for all players through May 10. Indulge in the brand new Seven Deadly Sins DLC, take on the first Elusive Target in Dartmoor and more! https://t.co/EbCGMbM2X6 pic.twitter.com/ClZc6YGKfa — HITMAN 3 (@Hitman) April 8, 2021

"HITMAN 3’s next major patch will arrive on May 10 to end the Season of Greed and start the next Season of Sin," the official blog post from the developer reads in part. "The patch will prepare the game for all the new content arriving in that season as well as bring improvements, tweaks and fixes too."

The first part of Hitman 3's Seven Deadly Sins expansion, Greed, released on March 30th. The pieces can be purchased separately for $4.99 or as a collection for $29.99. It seems likely that the next part will release on May 10th or around there. Hitman 3 itself is now available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Google Stadia, and PC. It is also available for the Nintendo Switch via cloud-streaming technology. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular video game right here.

What do you think of the new April roadmap for Hitman 3? Have you been playing through the various updates to the game so far? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!