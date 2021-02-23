Hitman 3 Releases February 23 Update, Patch Notes Revealed

✖

The first major patch for developer IO Interactive's Hitman 3 is officially here, and it brings with it a variety of changes and improvements across PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC, Google Stadia, and Nintendo Switch. The patch includes a new unlockable suit, new Deluxe Escalations, and a Silent Assassin HUD update among many, many other odds and ends.

The new unlockable suit, the Tactical Turtleneck, can be seen below. Players will need to go to the ICA Facility and complete The Final Test in order to unlock the new suit, at which point it will be added to their inventory and be accessible at any location where suits can be chosen.

The full patch notes are worth a read as they include a bunch of location-specific changes in addition to the general updates we've included below:

Deluxe Content We’ve fixed an issue that could prevent some players from being able to access their Deluxe Edition content (digital book and soundtracks) via IOI Account. After installing this patch, players should first launch HITMAN 3 and then check the ‘Rewards’ section of their IOI Account profile. It may take up to 15 minutes for the downloads to appear after playing HITMAN 3.

Connectivity We’ve made several tweaks on the back-end since launch and this first major patch allows us to do more. We’ve made several technical improvements and tweaks that will result in a smoother and more stable experience for all players. This will also improve the experience for players who were receiving errors when trying to exit a mission.

Stability We’ve resolved multiple, wide-ranging issues that were causing the game to crash for various reasons. Players on all platforms will benefit from these improvements.

Trophies/Achievements We’ve resolved an issue that could prevent the “Reach Mastery Level 20” achievements/trophies from triggering, despite players reaching that milestone. In some cases, this issue could also prevent PlayStation players from earning the Platinum trophy. Players that have been affected should unlock the relevant trophies/achievements when they launch the game after installing the 3.11 patch.

Trespassing Agility We’ve updated the HUD rules to accurately display when Agent 47 is trespassing whilst performing agility moves (climbing, vaulting, etc). In the past, the HUD would show that all pipes and ledges were ‘non-trespassing’ even when that wasn’t the case. In truth, 47 was trespassing, but the HUD didn’t reflect that. This change will mean that the HUD will display accurately when you are trespassing. This may cause for some inconsistencies (such as only half of a drain pipe being a trespass zone), but the information you see will now be accurate according to the mission setups. We’re monitoring any further issues that might come up on this.

Hostile Trespass We’ve added a new audio effect for when players begin trespassing in a hostile area.



Hitman 3 is now available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Google Stadia, and PC. It is also available for the Nintendo Switch via cloud-streaming technology. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming video game sequel right here.

