Hitman 3 Will Shrink the File Sizes for Previous Series Entries

When Hitman 3 releases later this month, it seems that the game will shrink the file sizes for the previous two entries in the series. The announcement was made in a thread on ResetEra by A Path Finder, a verified member of IO Interactive's development team. Apparently, all three games with all content will clock in around 100 GB, in total. A Path Finder went on to say that IO Interactive accomplished the task by removing duplicate data and using "newer and better compression for textures." For those concerned about hard drive space, this should come as very welcome news!

The amount of space that a game takes up has become a serious issue for a lot of gamers over the last few years. As games continue growing more advanced, and as DLC becomes an expected part of any release, the amount of space taken up grows, as well. Thankfully, IO Interactive is not the only publisher making efforts to reduce the amount of space that its game takes up; last year, Fortnite developer Epic Games similarly announced that the size of its game would see a decrease on PC. Hopefully, this will be the start of a trend throughout the video game industry!

The smaller file sizes are just one of the enhancements coming to Hitman and Hitman 2 when Hitman 3 releases. According to A Path Finder, the previous games have been enhanced with screenspace reflections, which should make for a prettier experience. These types of upgrades have become increasingly common of late, and should help give players an extra incentive to revisit those earlier titles.

Hitman 3 is the latest game in the series from IO Interactive, once again putting players in the role of Agent 47. The game will apparently feature some of the biggest contracts in the history of the franchise, and players will have quite a bit of freedom to execute them as they see fit. That can mean charging in, or taking a stealthier approach.

Hitman 3 will release on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC on January 20th, 2021. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Do you plan on checking out Hitman 3? Are you happy about the decreased file sizes? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!