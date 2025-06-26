Hitman Nintendo Switch 2 Review: The World of Assassination in the Palm of Your Hand

Earlier this month, Hitman: World of Assassination was released on Nintendo Switch 2 as a launch title. It is just one of the handful of major third-party games that are helping to illustrate not only the support the console is getting, but also the power it is capable of. This is simply not a game that could run on Nintendo Switch 1, and frankly, I was nervous it would be pretty rocky on Switch 2. While it’s certainly not perfect, the Switch 2 version of Hitman is definitely a great showcase for what’s possible on this console.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This version of the game bundles in all three of the recent IO Interactive Hitman games, meaning you get over 20 levels across a wide variety of locations. There’s enough to keep you busy in this game for many hours. Hitman is also known for being very dense. It’s not an action, shoot-em-up game. It’s a game about blending in and utilizing social stealth to find clever ways to take down targets. I was pleased to load up the Paris level in the game to see that the huge crowds of people are still very much in play in the Switch 2 version and they don’t appear to be compromised much, if at all. Of course, performance can vary a bit depending on what’s happening on screen, but again, Hitman isn’t an action game where you rely on a consistent 60 FPS to be enjoyed.

It can be distracting at times and it would be nice if there were some performance options to give players more control over these things, but at least it isn’t hindering gameplay in most instances. I wouldn’t advise even trying to shoot anyone in this game if you’re playing Hitman portably, which is the way I prefer to play the Nintendo Switch 2. The Joy-Con’s analog sticks are too small to have precise control. This isn’t a problem exclusive to Hitman, but it can be infuriating if you are trying to line up a headshot with a silenced pistol but miss due to the Joy-Cons simply not being designed for the accuracy needed in shooters. If you’re playing on a Pro controller, this is obviously not a problem at all.

Some of this could be improved if Hitman utilized gyro aiming on Switch 2, something games utilize to help players find that extra precision that the Joy-Cons don’t offer. However, Hitman doesn’t really utilize Nintendo Switch 2’s unique features at all. There’s no gyro aim, no touchscreen, no mouse controls, and perhaps most notably, it demands an online connection in order to get the most enjoyment out of the game. There is an offline mode, but if you play missions in it, you will be restricted from making certain progress by completing challenges and unlocking rewards. For a console that is designed to be taken on the go, this feels like a huge oversight and highlights a larger problem with Hitman.

hitman

Given that Cyberpunk 2077 offers things like full-blown motion controls on Nintendo Switch 2, it shows a clear contrast between how much care was put into this port versus some other third-party ports on the console. I hope that IO Interactive can maybe add some of these things in a free update down the line, but it’s hard to say. The studio’s next game, 007 First Light, is confirmed to come to Nintendo Switch 2, and while I believe it will probably run decently after playing Hitman, I do fear that it may lack key console features. Hopefully, IO Interactive takes some of these critiques to heart in order to make it worth playing on Switch 2.

Overall, Hitman is a solid game on Switch 2. It’s still the game you know and love performing as you’d hope, but with the added novelty of being on a console/portable hybrid like the Switch 2. However, its reliance on being always online, lackluster support for Switch 2’s features, and general lack of options bring it down quite a bit. If you just want to be able to play Hitman on your couch or in bed on a portable device without much care for a touch screen or gyro aiming, by all means, give this a go. It’s a showcase of the Switch 2’s power and capabilities, but not necessarily its features, for better or worse.

Score: 3.5 out of 5

A review code was provided by the publisher for the purpose of this review.