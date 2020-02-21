Disney’s Hocus Pocus Returns as a Board Game

Disney’s Hocus Pocus is returning to life as a tabletop game. ComicBook.com can exclusively confirm that Ravensburger is releasing Disney’s Hocus Pocus: The Game, a new lighthearted take on the classic Disney film. Two to six players will work together to stop the Sanderson witches before they can create a wicked potion. The new game features delightful fantasy illustrations of the Sanderson sisters and other characters from the movie, a wooden Binx token, and spells, quotes, and potions pulled straight out of the movie.

Disney’s Hocus Pocus was originally released in 1993 and stars Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy, and Sarah Jessica Parker as a trio of witches resurrected in the present day by an unwitting child named Max. As the Sanderson sisters try to brew a potion that would allow them to suck the souls out of children, Max and his friends try to stop them with the help of an immortal black cat named Binx.

Although Hocus Pocus was considered a box office failure, it has gained a cult following over the years thanks to annual screenings on channels like ABC and Freeform around Halloween. After a series of celebrations for Hocus Pocus’s 25th anniversary, including a themed Halloween parade in Salem, the site of the movie, speculation grew that Disney would finally greenlight a sequel. Late last year, Disney confirmed that a sequel was in development for Disney+. Midler, Najimy, and Parker have all expressed their interest in returning to their roles for the sequel.

Disney’s Hocus Pocus: The Game will be released in August 2020, making it the perfect board game for the Halloween season. The new game will cost $19.99. You can check out a first look of the game below: