Mortal Kombat 1 Hits Lowest Price Ever, But There’s a Catch

If you’ve been patiently awaiting a big price drop for Mortal Kombat 1, this might be the best time ever to purchase the fighting game. Right now, Mortal Kombat 1 can be purchased for just $13.19, which is the lowest price the game has ever been on any platform. It’s a terrific deal, and it’s available through May 13th, so there’s a little time to make a decision. It should be noted that there is a catch: this deal is only good for the version on the Nintendo Switch eShop. If you want the game on PS5, Xbox, or Steam, you’ll have to pay the full $49.99 price. The discount can be found right here.

If you are willing to buy the game on Switch, you’ll find that not only is the base game significantly marked down, but so is the DLC. During that same window, the Khaos Reigns bundle can be purchased for $16.49. The bundle includes both the Khaos Reigns expansion as well as the Kombat Pack. The Kombat Pack added Omni-Man, Quan Chi, Peacemaker, Ermac, Takeda Takahashi, and Homelander as playable characters, while Khaos Reigns brought in Sektor, Cyrax, Noob Saibot, Ghostface, T-1000, and Conan the Barbarian. On top of getting the story expansion and new playable characters, the bundle includes Tremer, Khameleon, Janet Cage, Mavado, and Ferra as Kameo Fighters.

terminator 2’s t-1000 was added as a playable fighter earlier this year

Mortal Kombat 1 was released in 2023 on Nintendo Switch and other platforms. At launch, the Switch version’s graphics and performance became something of a punchline across social media. A number of images were shared showcasing the game’s lackluster graphics and performance, and it was easy for MK fans to write off that version. For those that game on multiple platforms, the Switch version’s portability didn’t seem worth the trade-off in terms of presentation.

However, it seems things have turned around quite a bit for the Switch version. NetherRealm Studios has patched the game several times since launch, and these improvements have not gone unnoticed by the game’s community. On the Mortal Kombat subreddit, many fans have praised the improvements made over a near two-year span. While it’s obvious that the graphics and performance of the Switch version are still well behind what can be expected on other platforms, it does seem like it’s a much better value than it used to be, especially at the current price.

When Nintendo Switch 2 launches next month, the system will offer far superior graphics and performance compared to the current system. We know that Nintendo is planning to offer paid graphics and performance upgrades for multiple games, including The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Kirby and the Forgotten Land. It’s possible we could see the same from third-party publishers like WB Games with titles like Mortal Kombat 1, but nothing has been announced as of this writing.

Do you plan on taking advantage of this Mortal Kombat 1 sale? Are you willing to compromise graphics and performance for portability?