Hogwarts Legacy Achieves Biggest Launch in WB Games History

Perhaps unsurprisingly, WB Games has today confirmed that its new action-adventure game Hogwarts Legacy is the biggest release in the publisher's history. Upon its arrival earlier this month, Hogwarts Legacy immediately became the top-selling game across various PlayStation, Xbox, and PC marketplaces. And while it seemed likely that the first major AAA title set within the "Wizarding World" would shatter records, WB Games has now confirmed as much in an official capacity.

Announced in a new press release, WB Games unveiled today that Hogwarts Legacy has already sold 12 million copies across PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC within its first two weeks of availability. In total, this equates to $850 million worth of sales, which is staggering, to say the least. Not only is the title already a rousing achievement for WB Games, but the publisher has also confirmed within the past day that Hogwarts Legacy will now become a new franchise for the publisher, which means that new sequels will come about down the road.

"We are so thrilled and proud to see the player response to Hogwarts Legacy from gamers, fans who are new to gaming and reviewers around the world," said WB Games president David Haddad in an accompanying statement today. "Our development team at Avalanche delivered an amazing, high-quality Wizarding World experience that truly fulfills the fan fantasy of life at Hogwarts and our publishing teams have executed a globally impactful launch campaign."

What's most impressive about this release for Hogwarts Legacy is that the game hasn't even come to every platform just yet. In early April, Hogwarts Legacy is set to launch on PS4 and Xbox One and will be followed up by a release on Nintendo Switch in July. Once the title rolls out across all platforms, it will surely only sell millions upon millions of additional units.

What do you think about the massive success that Hogwarts Legacy has seen in such a short period of time? And have you played the game yet for yourself? Be sure to let me know either down in the comments or hit me up on social media at @MooreMan12.