Hogwarts Legacy Release Date Potentially Revealed

A new announcement associated with Hogwarts Legacy has seemingly divulged when the upcoming action-adventure title from WB Games could actually be launching. Over the course of the past few weeks and months, we’ve heard numerous different rumors associated with the release date of Hogwarts Legacy. And while none of these rumors have ever been backed up but those at WB Games, this new announcement in question does happen to tie back in with the publisher, which means that it carries a whole lot of weight.

Within the past day, it was revealed that a new art book associated with Hogwarts Legacy is set to launch later this year in September. Specifically, the book is titled The Art and Making of Hogwarts Legacy and it will be out on September 6th. Although the description of this book says nothing about its arrival coinciding with the game, more often than not, products like this that are related to video games don’t happen to release until the games they’re associated with are also out. Better yet, September 6th also happens to fall on a Tuesday this year, which is one of the most frequent days of the week in which video games release. With this in mind, there’s a very decent chance that Hogwarts Legacy itself could also be arriving on this date alongside the supporting art book.

What makes this entire situation all the more plausible is that within the past week, a recent rumor popped up suggesting that Hogwarts Legacy would receive a September launch date. Although this rumor never mentioned September 6th as a specific date to look out for, the fact that this leak has now lined up with the new information we’ve received in association with the art book is a very good thing.

Of course, it’s worth stressing that you shouldn’t get too excited just yet about the thought of Hogwarts Legacy launching in September. Given that this month is still so far out, things could always change internally at WB Games that would lead to the title releasing later than currently planned. Until we hear more in a formal capacity from WB Games (which should hopefully be soon), the one thing you can plan on is seeing Hogwarts Legacy come to PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms later this year.