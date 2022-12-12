New Hogwarts Legacy Teaser Has Harry Potter Fans Excited

A new Hogwarts Legacy teaser has Harry Potter fans on Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X excited. Over on Twitter, the game's official account relayed word that the second-ever gameplay showcase is set to go down on December 14, aka this Wednesday. This news enough was sufficient to have many fans excited, however, it's the follow-up tweet that has fans even more excited.

The initial tweet relaying the news is accompanied by a gameplay snippet, presumably from the showcase, but it doesn't have any information on what will be shown. The second tweet takes care of this though. According to this second tweet the gameplay showcase will feature "a new look at broom flight and traversal, advanced combat, and an introduction to the Room of Requirement.

Right now, there isn't any information about how long the presentation will be, but the first one from last month was 46 minutes long. It's presumably safe to assume the follow-up will be similar in length.

Another journey into the wizarding world awaits. On December 14th, join @AvalancheWB and Community Guest Host @imbensnow for a second #HogwartsLegacy gameplay showcase. pic.twitter.com/WMwCShMXAa — Hogwarts Legacy (@HogwartsLegacy) December 12, 2022

Hogwarts Legacy is set to release worldwide -- priced at $59.99 -- on February 10 via Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on the upcoming and highly-anticipated Harry Potter game, click here.

"Hogwarts Legacy is an open-world action RPG set in the world first introduced in the Harry Potter books," reads an official pitch about the game. "Embark on a journey through familiar and new locations as you explore and discover magical beasts, customize your character and craft potions, master spell casting, upgrade talents and become the wizard you want to be. Experience Hogwarts in the 1800s. Your character is a student who holds the key to an ancient secret that threatens to tear the wizarding world apart. Make allies, battle Dark wizards, and ultimately decide the fate of the wizarding world. Your legacy is what you make of it. Live the Unwritten."