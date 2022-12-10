Hogwarts Legacy Fans Excited Over Confirmed Feature

Hogwarts Legacy has confirmed a small, but important feature that has many players excited. In many third-person action games a simple feature is often excluded due to the animation work it requires and how it can clash with world and level design. And that feature is jumping. Thankfully, Hogwarts Legacy hasn't excluded the feature. Whether jumping will play into the gameplay, we don't know, but players can do it.

The confirmation comes the way of the game's official Twitter account, and in the replies are many excited fans. Some fans have criticized the actual animation of the feature, but for the most part, players seem happy to know they will be able to jump in the game.

Below, you can check out the feature in action for yourself, courtesy of the game's official Twitter account:

@adrianrvrs on me I’m getting excited for the smallest shit fr idc — BILLY (@SwaVay) December 7, 2022

Why does a simple jump make me so 🥲 — Mia Malkova (@MiaMalkova) December 7, 2022

The height of the jump suggests this won't play into the gameplay in any meaningful way and thus has presumably been able for immersion. That said, for now, this is just speculation.

Hogwarts Legacy is set to release worldwide on February 10, 2023 via Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on the upcoming and highly-anticipated Harry Potter game, click here.

"Hogwarts Legacy is an open-world action RPG set in the world first introduced in the Harry Potter books," reads WB Games' official pitch of the game. "Embark on a journey through familiar and new locations as you explore and discover magical beasts, customize your character and craft potions, master spell casting, upgrade talents and become the wizard you want to be. Experience Hogwarts in the 1800s. Your character is a student who holds the key to an ancient secret that threatens to tear the wizarding world apart. Make allies, battle Dark wizards, and ultimately decide the fate of the wizarding world. Your legacy is what you make of it. Live the Unwritten."