Hogwarts Legacy: How to Get a Hippogriff and Broomstick

Hogwarts Legacy is finally here, but it's not always immediately obvious how you're supposed to acquire some of the most heavily marketed features like flying a broomstick or Hippogriff. Hogwarts Legacy is a major form of wish fulfillment for Harry Potter fans. The books and films introduced this world where kids get to go to a magical school for their formative years, be with their friends, go on adventures, and live a life of fantastical luxury. Of course, that also comes at the cost of sometimes encountering a nose-less wizard who aims to turn the Wizarding World into a fascist state, but that's a whole different story.

Hogwarts Legacy takes place over 100 years before that story and wants to immerse you into the world with an original story. Naturally, players have a lot of expectations for this universe. There are certain things you need to include to achieve that wish fulfillment. Hogwarts Legacy is already at a bit of a disadvantage because it doesn't have Quidditch, much to the dismay of many fans. However, flying is still a huge piece of the game and will be something a lot of players will want to get to right away.

How to Get a Broomstick in Hogwarts Legacy

For the broomstick in Hogwarts Legacy, you'll have to spend a few hours playing through the main quest until you are eventually asked to attend Flying Class. It's pretty self explanatory, but here you will ride a broomstick for the first time and learn the ropes. Once you're done, you won't just get handed a broomstick. You'll have to head to the Spintwitches sporting goods store in Hogsmeade and purchase one for 600 gold. As far as we know, the broom you choose is simply cosmetic and there's no performance difference between them. You can, however, upgrade the broomstick by doing some favors for the owner of Spintwitches.

How to Get a Hippogriff in Hogwarts Legacy

For the Hippogriff in Hogwarts Legacy, you'll have to wait a while. While you'll see Hippogriffs throughout the game and even interact with one in Beasts Class, you'll have to wait to fly one. After attaining the magical bag to collect beasts from Deek and learning the Wingardium Leviosa as part of one of your class assignments, you'll get access to a quest with Natty called The High Keep. After the two of you infiltrate a base, you'll have to escape by breaking two captured Hippogriffs free. After you safely land, you'll get to keep the Hippogriff you obtained and unlock access to any pre-order/Deluxe Edition mounts you own.

