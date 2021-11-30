New Hogwarts Legacy Tease Has Harry Potter Fans Excited

It’s been 14 months since Hogwarts Legacy was announced, and 10 months since it was delayed from 2021 to 2022. Since January 13, when this delay was announced, we haven’t seen the Harry Potter game, but according to a new rumor, that is about to change. Taking to Twitter, industry leaker “Millie A,” best known for leaking Marvel’s Wolverine before it was announced, relayed word that the next trailer for the game is ready and just waiting for Warner Bros. to give it the green light.

The leaker continued by noting that WB Games is concerned about “more J.K. [Rowling] media backlash,” however, they also understand this backlash to be inevitable. That said, apparenty, the mood about the new trailer is “hesitant and concerned” as a result.

While WB Games is worried about PR, this isn’t a worry fans have to share. In the replies, fans are already starting to get excited to see more of the game, hoping it will rear its head at The Game Awards on December 9, which it is rumored to do. That said, in the meantime, take everything here with a grain of salt as not only is everything here unofficial, but it’s pending, and thus subject to change.

Hogwarts Legacy is scheduled to release worldwide sometime in 2022 via the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. Below, you can read more about the game:

“Hogwarts Legacy is an immersive, open-world action RPG set in the world first introduced in the Harry Potter books,” reads an official pitch of the game. “Now you can take control of the action and be at the center of your own adventure in the wizarding world. Embark on a journey through familiar and new locations as you explore and discover fantastic beasts, customize your character and craft potions, master spell casting, upgrade talents, and become the wizard you want to be.”

