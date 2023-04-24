Hogwarts Legacy Player Discovers Secret Room in Hogwarts

A Hogwarts Legacy player has discovered a secret room in one of the common rooms that many players had no clue about, probably partially because many haven't played as a character in this house and thus didn't spend much time, if any, in the common room of this house. As you may know, Slytherin and Gryffindor are the two most popular houses amongst Harry Potter fans as in the book series the most prominent characters come from these two houses. That said, while Ravenclaw and Hufflepuff don't get as much love in the books, you can play as a character from one of these two houses in Hogwarts Legacy. And if you take the house quiz, you'll probably find yourself placed in one of the two as they are actually more common results than Slytherin and Gryffindor. That said, the secret room in question is actually located in the Hufflepuff common room.

Taking to Reddit, one Hogwarts Legacy player revealed that while "touring" the Hufflepuff common room, they found a secret room fileld with snacks to eat, which is very on brand for Hufflepuff. Of course, the existence of this room isn't completely unknown, but judging by the replies to the post, many players had no clue this room existed.

Below, you can check out the Reddit post for yourself:

Hogwarts Legacy is currently available via PC, PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. Come May 5, this lineup will be bolstered with PS4 and Xbox One. And then on July 25, the game will come to its final announced platform, Nintendo Switch.

"While it doesn't do everything perfectly, Hogwarts Legacy stimulates the imagination with a rich world to explore and gameplay that empowers and thrills the player," reads a snippet from our official review of the game. "The Harry Potter films had the tough task of taking words on a page and creating a visual language for them. Hogwarts Legacy had the even tougher task of taking that visual language and making it interactive, ultimately expanding it all into something that is fun to play and immerse yourself in. Although there's still a long year ahead of us and tons of great-looking games on the horizon, Hogwarts Legacy is already one of the best games of 2023."