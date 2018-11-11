‘Hollow Knight’ Not Getting Physical Release After All

At one point there, we were almost going to get Team Cherry’s amazing Metroidvania-style Hollow Knight in physical form, thanks to a deal with Skybound Games. But alas, that no longer appears to be the case.

The publisher shared in a tweet this past week that it would no longer be partnering with the developer on making the game’s physical versions after the deal reportedly fell apart. You can see the tweet below.

We are saddened to share that we’ll no longer be working with @TeamCherryGames to bring #HollowKnight to new platforms. We absolutely love the game and wish Team Cherry continued success. We look forward to seeing what’s next for them. pic.twitter.com/Cyp9tniGKu — Skybound Games (@skyboundgames) November 9, 2018

With that, Team Cherry has responded with its own take on the matter, and explained that while we don’t see Hollow Knight in physical form now, never say never.

“We’re regretfully announcing the cancellation of physical copies of Hollow Knight and our partnership with Skybound Games.

As a team of 3 people still in intensive production of Hollow Knight, taking the game into the retail space (even with the extensive assistance of Skybound) proved more work than we could reasonably manage.

In future we will investigate other ways to deliver physical versions of Hollow Knight, though likely that will be in smaller quantities.

We’d like to thank Skybound for the amazing opportunity they provided, and for their professionalism and enthusiasm the whole way.”

It sounds like another partner could easily step up and help the team out with a physical release. Limited Run Games and Super Rare Games are certainly good for that, yeah?

In the meantime, don’t miss Hollow Knight. I expressed how stupendous an experience it is in my review. You can get it now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.