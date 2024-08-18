Hollow Knight: Silksong Won’t Appear at Gamescom’s Opening Night Live

Gamescom’s Opening Night Live hosted by Geoff Keighley is just days away now, set to take place on August 20th and livestreamed at 11am PT / 2pm ET / 7pm BST / 8pm CEST. Keighley has been using social media to build excitement for the livestream, announcing various games that audiences can expect to see showcased during the event including Black Ops 6, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Marvel Rivals, and more. One of the games people have been wondering whether or not we’ll see an update for is Hollow Knight: Silksong, which Keighley has gone ahead and addressed beforehand to set expectations.

:Just to get this out of the way, no Silksong on Tuesday at ONL. [Team Cherry] is still cooking,” his post on X (formerly Twitter) reads, providing the answer people were looking for. While it may still feel disappointing that Silksong won’t be included in the Opening Night Live, this is still an update on a game that has’t been sharing much recently.

It’s been over five years since Hollow Knight: Silksong was announced, and in that time only a few trailers for the game have been shown off by the developers at Team Cherry. There has never been any indication toward a release date for the game, so fans have continued to get more anxious as time goes on and the game continues to receive no updates. Before Keighley’s latest small update, in June a Hollow Knight: Silksong playtester by the name of Graig said the game is not currently in “development hell” as some have assumed, indicating that the game is just a massive undertaking that is taking this long to develop.

In Hollow Knight: Silksong, players will “Play as Hornet, princess-protector of Hallownest, and adventure through a whole new kingdom ruled by silk and song! Captured and brought to this unfamiliar world, Hornet must battle foes and solve mysteries as she ascends on a deadly pilgrimage to the kingdom’s peak.”

The epic sequel to the award winning action-adventure game Hollow Knight, Silksong offers new lands, powers, and swarms of bugs and creatures to fight as you player as Hornet and uncover your past. The Steam page for Silksong continues to say that a release date for the game is “to be announced,” so for now Hollow Knight fans will have to wishlist the game and continue to wait.