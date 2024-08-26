Hollow Knight: Silksong Fans Are Ready to Be Disappointed by New Nintendo Direct

Fans of Hollow Knight: Silksong are already preparing to be disappointed by Nintendo’s next Direct. Earlier this morning, Nintendo revealed that it would be holding a new Nintendo Partner Direct and Indie World showcase tomorrow on August 27th. Naturally, this announcement led many to begin hypothesizing about whether Silksong could show up during the event. And while one would think that hopes would be high for a re-emergence of Silksong, it seems that fans are instead starting to feel like the Metroidvania title will never see the light of day.

On the official Hollow Knight: Silksong subreddit, news of this new Nintendo Direct quickly became a topic of conversation. While some were willing to get excited about a new potential showing for Silksong, most users on the subreddit said that they’re past the point of getting their hopes up when it comes to Directs being a venue for news on the long-awaited game.

“The news will come from Team Cherry themselves, there’s zero events that will have Silksong,” said u/DubbtTM on Reddit. “I know it’s a broken record at this point but so are people fake hyping sh**, so I’m gonna say it.”

“I already lost hope a long time ago,” added u/Randomguyontheapp. “Everyone here is insane, someone please help them.”

Generally speaking, there might be a better chance than normal that Hollow Knight: Silksong makes an appearance during tomorrow’s Nintendo Direct. Not only does Team Cherry qualify as a Nintendo “partner”, which simply means a third-party developer, but Silksong itself is also an indie title. As a result, there’s a chance that Silksong could appear in either the Direct or Indie World portion of the showcase, which would make numerous fans around the globe happy.

If Hollow Knight: Silksong does happen to show up this week, it’s likely that we will learn more about the game’s eventual launch. Currently, Team Cherry hasn’t committed to a launch window of any sort for Silksong, although it is known that the Hollow Knight sequel is bound for Nintendo Switch in addition to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC. Previous leaks from earlier in 2024 suggested that a release date for Silksong might be imminent, but only time will tell if this was accurate.