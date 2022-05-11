Hollow Knight: Silksong Fans Heartbroken After Another No-Show at Nintendo Event
Once again today, fans looking forward to more news on Team Cherry's Hollow Knight: Silksong were left brokenhearted after Nintendo's latest Indie World stream. First revealed back in 2019, Silksong, which is the sequel to Hollow Knight, was announced to be coming to Switch in the future. Outside of a few development updates that have come about since this time, though, no new gameplay footage of further details on the project have since come to light. And while some hoped that today's new event would break this silence, that didn't prove to be the case.
In total, this new Indie World broadcast from Nintendo lasted 20 minutes, which led many to believe that Hollow Knight: Silksong could show up somewhere. And while these hopes have come about for these presentations in the past, once again, nothing from the game was shown or even hinted at. As a result, fans quickly began sharing their sadness online about once again being let down.
At this point in time, many fans on social media are trying to preach patience above all else. While it's obviously frustrating that Silksong hasn't been seen in roughly three years, the game is still coming at some point. In the interim, it would be best to just try and enjoy the other indie titles that happen to be coming to Nintendo Switch.
Are you someone that is upset to see that Hollow Knight: Silksong once again wasn't shown during today's Indie World broadcast? And when do you think that we might see the game reappear? Let me know either down in the comments or reach out on Twitter at @MooreMan12.
Additionally, be sure to keep reading down below if you'd like to see more of the reactions that fans had today to the lack of Silksong news.
Silksong Reaching the Same Level as Half-Life 3
Silksong is the biggest copium producer followed by Half Life 3— Nick G(r)ay (@ZoibergOne) May 11, 2022
Please End the Suffering
Me after getting my hopes up we'd hear about Silksong pic.twitter.com/accx93srXe— Kyle Nazario (@kbn_au) May 11, 2022
Time to Cry
watched the indie world in hopes of any silksong news and there was nothing lol pic.twitter.com/zwttGwDvf9— catty, lover of shrimp (@shrimplovercat) May 11, 2022
Try to Enjoy the Other Games!
Always hate the discussion around Indie Directs being "What a waste of time, no Silksong!"
There are other games!!— Mike LeMieux (@Than_Kyou) May 11, 2022
Feeling Like a Clown Once Again
At Least We Made Friends
The real Silksong was the friends we made along the way— Master Mango (@k1ng_mang0) May 11, 2022
Maybe Silksong Never Even Existed
Silksong is a hoax, isn't it?#IndieWorld— Reynir (@Reynir_Almagan) May 11, 2022
A Reveal Next Month?
Silksong for Summer Games Fest?— Vipox (@VipoxGames) May 11, 2022
Silksong Is Too Big for Indie World
So yeah, I knew there would be no Silksong. It's just way too big of a thing for the Indie Showcase. That's a main Direct title with how big of a response the first game got.
Sports Story COULD have been here, but I can see that being another SGF title – maybe a shadow drop.— Mikey O'Leary (@MichaelROLeary) May 11, 2022
Stop Having High Hopes
At this point you should just go into every indie world not expecting Silksong I don't know why y'all keep doing that— Plushski 🦊 (@Plushski) May 11, 2022