Hollow Knight: Silksong Fans Heartbroken After Another No-Show at Nintendo Event

Once again today, fans looking forward to more news on Team Cherry's Hollow Knight: Silksong were left brokenhearted after Nintendo's latest Indie World stream. First revealed back in 2019, Silksong, which is the sequel to Hollow Knight, was announced to be coming to Switch in the future. Outside of a few development updates that have come about since this time, though, no new gameplay footage of further details on the project have since come to light. And while some hoped that today's new event would break this silence, that didn't prove to be the case.

In total, this new Indie World broadcast from Nintendo lasted 20 minutes, which led many to believe that Hollow Knight: Silksong could show up somewhere. And while these hopes have come about for these presentations in the past, once again, nothing from the game was shown or even hinted at. As a result, fans quickly began sharing their sadness online about once again being let down.

At this point in time, many fans on social media are trying to preach patience above all else. While it's obviously frustrating that Silksong hasn't been seen in roughly three years, the game is still coming at some point. In the interim, it would be best to just try and enjoy the other indie titles that happen to be coming to Nintendo Switch.

