Fate/Stay: Night Announces Honkai: Star Rail Collab With Anime Short

The Hoyoverse has become a major player in the video game scene. Along with Honkai: Star Rail, the producers have created the likes of Genshin Impact, Zenless Zone Zero, and Honkai Impact. While Honkai: Star Rail has yet to announce that it will receive its own anime adaptation, like Genshin Impact has, the game is taking the opportunity to cross over into the anime world next year. The riders of the space-faring train are set to share an adventure with participants of the “Holy Grail War” as a collaboration featuring Honkai:Star Rail and Fate/Stay Night has been announced.

Honkai: Star Rail first arrived on gaming platforms last year, introduced as a “free to play” video game that uses a “gacha” model that has players looking to collect characters to accomplish varying tasks across the fictional universe. While the Star Rail residents haven’t been confirmed to receive their own anime series, the aesthetic of the game certainly makes it look as though it was ripped straight from an anime franchise.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Honkai Stay/Night

Here’s how Honkai: Star Rail describes the upcoming crossover, “In the wake of the recent Xianzhou odyssey, the latest trailer at gamescom features Feixiao, The Xianzhou Yaoqing’s Merlin’s Claw and one of the Seven Arbiter-Generals.Furthermore, additional revelations concerning the intriguing collaboration with the Fate/stay night [Unlimited Blade Works] anime have been unveiled, with Archer’s astonishing arrival aboard the Astral Express, a development that shocks Pom-pom and the crew members, and foreshadows the extraordinary journey that lies ahead.”

If you haven’t seen Fate/Stay Night’s anime adaptation, it is available to stream on Crunchyroll before the game collaboration arrives. Here’s how the streaming service describes the anime, “Fuyuki City—a city surrounded by the ocean and the mountains becomes the setting for an age-old ritual. To realize the mythical Holy Grail, which is said to grant any wish from its possessor, seven masters are given seven heroic spirits chosen by the Grail… Each master will enter into a contract with their assigned servants and battle the other masters and servants to the death until only one pair remains…This is the “Holy Grail War.”

Want to see how the Hoyoverse continues to cross over into the anime world? Follow along with Team Anime and Team Gaming on ComicBook for all the latest updates on Honkai: Star Rail and its anime outings.