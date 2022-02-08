Horizon Forbidden West Is $10 Cheaper When Buying PS4 Version Ahead of PS5 Upgrade

Horizon Forbidden West’s release isn’t far away now with just over a week to go before it launches, and like other PlayStation games releasing relatively soon after the debut of the PlayStation 5, it’ll be available both on that console and on the PlayStation 4. The PlayStation 5 version is a bit more expensive, but ahead of the game’s release, people have realized that you can actually get that version for $10 cheaper if you purchase the PlayStation 4 version first and simply opt for the free upgrade when it’s available.

Others have pointed out this trick already this week, but if you’re trying to navigate the different versions of the game let alone the different versions, it might not make sense at first which one to get. The easiest way to see the difference is to head to the PlayStation Store’s page for the game and scroll down to where it lists the different editions. Ignore the Digital Deluxe Edition for now – you’ll want to look for the Standard Edition listings.

The PlayStation 4 version of the game costs $59.99, the expected price for a new game on that platform, while the combo “PS5 & PS4” version costs $69.99. Nowhere on the page does it mention that there will be an opportunity to upgrade the $59.99 PlayStation 4 version to the PlayStation 5 version for free, but according to PlayStation boss Jim Ryan, that’s exactly what’ll be offered after the game releases.

“Last year we made a commitment to deliver free upgrades for our cross-gen launch titles, which included Horizon Forbidden West,” Ryan said in a PlayStation Blog post that followed discontent about upgrade paths for the game. “While the pandemic’s profound impact pushed Forbidden West out of the launch window we initially envisioned, we will stand by our offer: Players who purchase Horizon Forbidden West on PlayStation 4 will be able to upgrade to the PlayStation 5 version for free.”

For other games such as God of War: Ragnarok and the upcoming Gran Turismo 7, Ryan said PlayStation “will offer a $10 USD digital upgrade option from PS4 to PS5.” That means you shouldn’t expect this free upgrade path to work for other PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 games beyond Horizon Forbidden West, so if you’re planning on getting the game anyway, take advantage of this “discount” while you can.

Horizon Forbidden West launches for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on February 18th.