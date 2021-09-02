Not Every Edition of Horizon Forbidden West Includes a Free PS4 to PS5 Upgrade

✖

PlayStation announced more about Horizon Forbidden West’s various special editions this week to show off what comes with each version of the game depending on what platform you’re buying it on and which edition you pick. Amid promises of SteelBooks, physical collectibles, and in-game content, there was a disclaimer about upgrades that people quickly took note of. If you purchase either the Standard or Special Edition of the game, you don’t get dual entitlement which means you don’t get a free upgrade from the PlayStation 4 version to the PlayStation 5.

The details pertaining to the various editions of Horizon Forbidden West were shared within a post on the PlayStation Blog. There’s a Digital Deluxe Edition, a Special Edition, a Collector’s Edition, a Regalla Edition, and finally, the no-frills Standard Edition.

Horizon Forbidden West pre-orders are live now. Continue Aloy’s journey with full details on the Digital Deluxe Edition, Collector's Edition, pre-order bonuses, and more: https://t.co/1R8ikEpmNb pic.twitter.com/3PGHpHCHdN — PlayStation (@PlayStation) September 2, 2021

Those come with a dizzying array of contents depending on which one looks the best to you and how much money you’ll want to spend, but if you’re looking to one day upgrade your PlayStation 4 version to the PlayStation 5 if you don’t yet have the newer console, you’ll have to go for more than just the Special Edition. A note included within the post confirmed that detail and advised those looking for an upgrade to steer clear of the Standard and Special Editions.

“For players looking to have access to both the PS4 & PS5 versions of Horizon Forbidden West, please purchase the Digital Deluxe, Collector’s, or Regalla Editions,” the disclaimer on the blog post said. “Dual entitlement does not apply to the standard and Special Editions.”

An FAQ associated with Horizon Forbidden West confirmed this once more by saying the same thing. It also said that there are no plans right now to allow for upgrades from the Standard Edition to the Digital Deluxe Edition, so be sure of which one you want to purchase before you do so.

You will be able to play the PlayStation 4 version on the PlayStation 5, however, another detail confirmed within the FAQ. That just means that you’ll be playing the older version of the game on the newer console which will prevent you from taking advantage of the new features the PlayStation 5 version offers.

Horizon Forbidden West was recently delayed out of its 2021 window and is now scheduled to release in February.