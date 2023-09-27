Horizon Forbidden West: Complete Edition Confirmed for PS5 and PC

Just over a year and a half after it first released for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, Horizon Forbidden West is getting a Complete Edition that’s set to come to the PlayStation 5 as well as the PC platform. This won’t exactly be surprising news to Horizon fans who’ve been keeping up with leaks since the game’s been spotted more than once online prior to Wednesday’s reveal, but the announcement can at least put to rest the rumors about the Complete Edition and talk of when it might come to the PlayStation console and PC.

Those platform releases won’t happen at the same time, however. For those playing on the PS5, Horizon Forbidden West: Complete Edition will be available very soon on October 6th, but the PC version doesn’t have a release date just yet. PlayStation has only said that the game will come to PCs at some point in early 2024, and when it does, it’ll be available through Steam and the Epic Games Store.

What’s in PlayStation’s Horizon Forbidden West: Complete Edition?

By now, PlayStation is no stranger to rereleasing more complete versions of its games not far out from their initial releases, so PlayStation fans should be no stranger to this either. Horizon Zero Dawn got that treatment as did other games like Death Stranding and Ghost of Tsushima. This Horizon Forbidden West: Complete Edition will follow suit by releasing with its Burning Shores DLC as well as other extras such as a digital comic and bonus in-game items.

The full contents of the Horizon Forbidden West: Complete Edition can be found below. The rerelease will be $59.99, so no $70 price tags for this version of the game.

Horizon Forbidden West: Complete Edition Contents

Horizon Forbidden West for PS5

Burning Shores DLC for PS5

Digital soundtrack

Digital art book

Horizon Zero Dawn Vol. 1: The Sunhawk digital comic book*

In-game items:

Extras in Photo Mode (special pose and face paint)

In-game items unlocked via story progression:

Carja Behemoth Elite outfit ·Carja Behemoth Short Bow

Nora Thunder Elite outfit

Nora Thunder Sling

Apex Clawstrider Machine Strike piece

“Following the events of Horizon Zero Dawn, machine hunter Aloy races to save the planet’s crumbling biosphere before vicious storms and a mysterious, unstoppable blight ravages the remnants of humanity,” a preview of the game reads for those on the PC who’ve been waiting for this game to that platform. “Her mission and the sinister secrets it uncovers will pit Aloy against ever-deadlier foes, taking her to the dangerous frontier of the Forbidden West and the treacherous Burning Shores beyond.”

Horizon Forbidden West: Complete Edition will come to the PS5 on October 6th with a PC release planned for early next year.