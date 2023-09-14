Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition Leaked for PC





Horizon Forbidden West may be making its way to PC. Console exclusives are starting to become a thing of the past as the cost to make games becomes more expensive, the PC market continues to grow, and the general ecosystem begins to shift in new directions. About a decade ago, people would make the decision on which console to buy based on what exclusive games they wanted to play. If they liked shooters, they may go to Xbox. If they like story-driven titles, they'd probably go PlayStation. However, things are changing as these platform holders bring their games to other platforms like PC. Xbox releases all of its exclusives on PC on day one including games like Halo, Starfield, and Forza. PlayStation has opted for a more staggered approach with games really only coming to PC years after launch, often as a way to promote a new product like a sequel or adaptation.

The Last of Us Part 1, both Spider-Man games, God of War, and many others have all come to PC, but another one may be on the way. A recent leak suggested a "complete edition" of Horizon Forbidden West would be coming to PS5 soon. This would bundle the base game with its DLC for those who have yet to play it, but it may also come to PC. Leaker billbil-kun (via VGC) noted that Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition is expected to come to Steam and Epic Games Store in the near future, possibly within the next month. It's possible it could be announced at today's PlayStation State of Play, but we'll have to wait and see.

With this, Miles Morales, Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart, Sackboy: A Big Adventure, and Returnal all on PC, it would mean most of the PS5 exclusive library is on another platform. Games like God of War Ragnarok haven't been leaked for PC, but it would make sense for it to come later down the line. Either way, if you want to play these games in a reasonable time frame, it makes sense to buy a PS5. However, if you have a meaty rig and don't mind waiting, it's not a bad deal to circle back to them a few years after their initial release and come to PC.