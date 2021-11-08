Horizon Forbidden West Details the Game’s New Beasts

Horizon Forbidden West is easily one of PlayStation’s most highly-anticipated titles for 2022, and developer Guerrilla Games has provided a new update to build hype. In Horizon Forbidden West, Aloy was plagued by the machines that had taken over Earth, and players can expect to see new and returning threats in the follow-up. In a new PlayStation blog post, Guerrilla Games revealed how Forbidden West will build on the concepts of the original game, while expanding on the idea of these opponents. According to principal machine designer Blake Politeski, the new environments provided the team with new opportunities.

“We’re getting to explore a new area within the world of Horizon,” says Politeski. “It was interesting to figure out what type of machineswould live in different ecological zones, and how they would interactwith each other, their environment, and of course humans. Machines arethe so-called caretakers of this world, so how they perform their rolesand what the player can do to use these behaviors to their advantage wasalways interesting to consider.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Players can expect to see returning machines, including the Watcher and Snapmaw, as well as new opponents, such as the Clawstrider, Sunwing, and Tremortusk. The mammoth-inspired Tremortusk looks like an awesome addition to the sequel; its fire-spewing snout should provide Aloy with a strong challenge! It’s not surprising that these creatures look so intimidating; Tremortusks are meant to be the protectors of other machines.

“To circle back to the machine (eco-)system, it was created to keepbalance on Earth and ensure that humans cannot wipe out life again.Tremortusks were created as combat machines — protecting other machinespecies so they can do what they were designed to do without humaninterference,” says Politeowski.

Fortunately, Aloy will have multiple options for taking out Tremortusks and every other machine in the game, offering players quite a bit of freedom. It will be quite challenging for Politeowski and the rest of the team to top the enemies introduced in the first game, but the machines in Horizon Forbidden West already look even more intimidating than those in Zero Dawn! Players can find out for themselves when the game releases February 18, 2022 on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. In the meantime, you can check out all of our previous coverage of Horizon Forbidden West right here.

Are you looking forward to playing Horizon Forbidden West? Are you impressed with the game’s new machines? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!