Horizon Zero Dawn Comic Reveals First Look at Interior Art

Titan Comics released the first look at the interior art for Horizon Zero Dawn #1, the first issue in a new ongoing comic book series based on the popular PlayStation video game from developer Guerrilla Games. The new series is written by Anne Toole, one of the game's writers, with interior art by Ann Maulina. The interior art preview comes after the covers for the first issue were revealed earlier this year, and the first issue is officiallyset to drop on August 5th.

The new ongoing comic book series was initially announced late last year when it was revealed that there would be a Horizon Zero Dawn comic for Free Comic Book Day 2020, which we now know serves as a lead-in story. The new ongoing comic series picks up after the original game as "Talanah, a strong and determined hunter, struggles to find purpose after her trusted friend Aloy disappears. When a mysterious threat emerges in the wilds, she sets out to hunt and to defeat it, only to learn that a whole new breed of killer machines stalk the land!"

Here's the full information on the first issue of the new Horizon Zero Dawn comic, straight from Titan Comics:

Horizon Zero Dawn #1

Writer: Anne Toole

Artist: Ann Maulina

FC, 32pp, $3.99

On Sale: August 5, 2020

"A brand-new comic series based on the award-winning game by Guerrilla. Aloy and Talanah return in a new story set after the events of the game! Nature has reclaimed the planet. Awe-inspiring machines dominate the land, as humanity fights for survival on this new earth. Co-created by one of the writers of Horizon Zero Dawn game Anne Toole."

What do you think about what we've heard of the new Horizon Zero Dawn comic so far? Are you excited to check it out when it releases in August?