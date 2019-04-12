‘Horizon Zero Dawn 2’ Teased: “Wait Until You See The Sequel”

There’s been no official word from either Sony Interactive Entertainment or Guerrilla Games that Horizon: Zero Dawn 2 is in development. However, given how successful the new IP was for both this generation, it seems like a forgone conclusion that the series will be returning next-generation on the PS5. That said, while Sony and Guerrilla Games have been quiet on a sequel, Janina Gavankar, who voiced Tatai in the Frozen Wilds expansion, has teased the project while also hyping it up.

The tease came when Gavankar was speaking to a cosplayer at the Star Wars Celebration, which the voice actress is attending because of her role as Iden Versio in Star Wars Battlefront II. Speaking to the cosplayer, Gavankar not only confirmed that Horizon: Zero Dawn 2 is in development, but that it will be even better than its predecessor.

“It’s incredible, wait until you see the sequel. You’re gonna die….I know some secrets! – you’re gonna die”, said Gavankar after the cosplayer revealed she was the one who got her into playing Horizon: Zero Dawn.

Unfortunately, Gavankar didn’t divulge the secrets she knows, but she does seem to more or less confirm that she will have a substantial role in the sequel. Otherwise, how else would she be privy to what the game doing and what its secrets are?

Nonetheless, we may not be hearing about Horizon: Zero Dawn 2 — or whatever it winds up being called — for awhile. If it’s real and in development, it’s going to be a PlayStation 5 game, and it’s probably safe to assume we won’t be seeing it until 2021 at the earliest. After all, the first game just released back in 2017.

In addition to working on Aloy’s sequel, new hirings and scaling up suggests that Guerrilla Games is now a two-game studio, and is actually currently working on a multiplayer game that is being led by a former Rainbow Six Siege lead.

