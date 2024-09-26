PlayStation Makes Another Controversial Change to Horizon Zero Dawn

Seven years after its initial release, PlayStation is remastering Horizon Zero Dawn. Sony made the announcement this week, revealing Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered, as it is called, is releasing on PS5 and PC on October 31. As expected, the remaster has some visual upgrades that bring the 2017 PS4 game more in line with its 2022 PS5 sequel, Horizon Forbidden West. To achieve this, there are some visual changes.

When Horizon Forbidden West was released, fans were quick to notice some changes in the look of the series' protagonist, Aloy. At the time, some PlayStation fans argued that developer Guerrilla Games made the character look worse. Whether this is true or not, is up for debate. Naturally, this debate has erupted again with the announcement of the remaster of the first game, as the changes made with the sequel have now been retroactively applied with the remaster. As a result, Aloy doesn't quite look the same as she did in the original game.

This is not the only point of contention among PlayStation fans though. Where PlayStation was previously charging only $19.99 for Horizon Zero Dawn, a price point that has been active for quite some time, it has now doubled the price of the game to $39.99. This is no doubt because of the $10 upgrade PlayStation is offering owners of the base game to upgrade to the remaster.

Of course, PlayStation is not the only ones to increase game prices after announcing upgrade paths for said games, others have as well. However, there are also examples of no companies not doing this. In other words, this is not just simply an industry standard. Suffice to say, some PlayStation fans aren't happy about it.

Not only did Horizon Zero Dawn used to be $20 on the PlayStation Store, but it regularly went on sale. In fact, it has been as cheap as $7.99, and even free with PS Plus. Those who picked the game up via one of these deals are about to save serious money on the remaster, which is going to cost everyone else $50.

