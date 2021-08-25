Horizon Zero Dawn Receives Surprising 60fps Update on PS5

✖

A surprising update for the 2017 action-adventure game Horizon Zero Dawn has been released today for those on PlayStation 5. Much like other PS5 upgrades in this same vein, the patch will allow the title to take advantage of the stronger internal hardware that the next-gen console provides compared to its predecessor, the PlayStation 4. While such an update has come about without any warning from developer Guerrilla Games, clearly, this patch is meant to help bridge the gap to the launch of the sequel in the future.

This new patch for Horizon Zero Dawn went live this afternoon and added an unlocked 60 frames per second mode to the game for those that are playing via backward compatibility on PS5. In doing this, the option to prioritize either graphics or performance has been removed from the settings menu since this is no longer a situation where players need to choose one or the other. In addition, this update is completely free for all players, meaning that you don't have to pay for this next-gen upgrade.

An Enhanced Performance Patch is now available for Horizon Zero Dawn, targeting 60fps on PS5. pic.twitter.com/nMNHtmsnQI — PlayStation (@PlayStation) August 25, 2021

The reason that Guerrilla Games seemed to release this patch today is because of a new update regarding the sequel, Horizon Forbidden West. The studio announced today that the upcoming entry in the series would officially be delayed out of its planned 2021 release window. Instead, it's now slated to come about early in 2022, specifically on February 18. Rather than giving fans nothing but bad news today, it looks as though Guerrilla opted to give fans something to be excited about, which is why this PS5 upgrade for Horizon Zero Dawn has now emerged.

