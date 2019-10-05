Marvel’s Avengers Campaign Length Revealed

Fans can’t wait to get their hands on Crystal Dynamics and Square Enix‘s Marvel’s Avengers, and once they do they’ll find plenty of content to keep them busy thanks to a full campaign and an ever-growing series of multiplayer missions. ComicBook.com had the chance to speak with Crystal Dynamics Senior Brand Director Rich Briggs about how long the game will be for players diving in, and while it will vary depending on your choices, we did get a ballpark idea of how much time you’ll be spending in the Avengers world before more content is released, and it’s a format Tomb Raider fans will recognize.

“I think it’ll depend on exactly how deep you want to go into it,” Briggs said. “So if you think about previous Crystal games, you know that if you want to be playing your way through the core story, it’s going to be in that area, 10 to 12 hours.”

“But if you want to see everything there is, and do all the side missions and everything else, you’re generally looking at 30 plus hours in the Tomb Raider games,” Briggs said. “So we’re not putting exact numbers on it just yet, but you can expect something comparable to what we’ve done in the past with that regard. And then, of course, you have the extended narrative and the extended game plan, more heroes post-launch.”

So it seems you’ll at least have around 30 hours or so of content to play through if you really want to get the most out of your experience, but as the developer has previously stated, they have years of content they want to release for the game, so there is plenty more coming down the road.

You can find the official description for Marvel’s Avengers below.

“Marvel’s Avengers combines an original story with single-player and co-operative gameplay in the definitive Avengers gaming experience. Assemble into teams of up to four players online, master extraordinary abilities, customize a growing roster of Heroes, and defend the Earth from escalating threats. Featuring regular content updates, Marvel’s Avengers will take players on an epic journey delivered over multiple years. This game is what’s next for the Avengers.”

Marvel’s Avengers hits PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Stadia on May 15th, 2020.

