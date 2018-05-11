Here’s How to Download Dragon Ball Legends Right Now

Dragon Ball Legends isn’t officially out in every region yet, but that doesn’t mean you can’t download the mobile game right now.

Just yesterday, Dragon Ball fans who have been waiting for the mobile game to release noticed that it was appearing in select countries’ Google Play stores, North America and Japan being two regions that notably aren’t included. This means that it’s available for Android devices if you’re in one of the regions like the Netherlands or Austria where it’s currently available, but even if you’re not, you can put in a bit of legwork to get an official version of the game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Before going any further, we’re sorry to say that iOS users don’t appear to have access to the game in any way, shape, or form at the moment. This is an Android-only trick, so you’ll have to avoid any story spoilers if you don’t have such a device or will have to look towards these early users for more info depending on how you feel about spoilers.

The video above from YouTuber Nanogenix offers a nice step-by-step process for getting Dragon Ball Legends right now. If you’ve downloaded apps and games from different regions as an Android user by spoofing your location, you’ll be familiar with some of the steps. If not, everything’s shown from the Android device’s perspective as well to make things easy for you.

Nonogenix’s tutorial isn’t the only one that’s appeared recently with the mobile game being spotted in Google Play stores. Within the game’s community on Reddit, a similar strategy was also employed using the same program used in the video to make it appear as though you’re accessing the game from a different region. More than one of these “how to” instructional posts have showed up as well with others walking Dragon Ball fans through the process of getting the game now. Some also say that there may be a working APK out there to get the game if you’re tech savvy enough to get that file to work, though early users seem to be reporting mixed results with many of these download methods.

The official Dragon Ball Legends Twitter account hasn’t shared any news of the game’s release just yet with the most recent tweet coming nearly a week ago that thanked those who have already pre-registered. If the mobile game is rolling out in certain regions now though, you can bet it won’t be long until there’s more information about when everyone can get the new Dragon Ball game hassle-free.