How to Play Google’s Hidden Wimbledon Game

Google is known for hiding tons of things within their search engine. From the timeless mini-game that pops up when there is no connection to the Internet, to a bevy of secrets and Easter eggs hidden throughout search results for a number of things, there is always something to be enjoyed. Such is the case with a tennis game that can now be found that coincides with Wimbledon 2019, which recently came to an end. However, fans will be able to see how far they can make it against their digital opponents in a quick-paced reskinned game of Pong.

In order to take part in the hidden tennis game that Google has presented to fans, accessing it is rather simple. All you have to do is Google “Wimbledon scores” to begin your journey. Once you have done this, the results for Wimbledon 2019 will appear with a purple header, allowing users to look through various categories, including men’s singles, women’s singles, etc. If you scroll to the right of these categories, you will come to a tennis ball at the end of the list. Click on this tennis ball and you will find yourself transported to the hidden game.

The hidden tennis game within Google is essentially Pong, only reskinned to look like tennis and flipped to be played vertically. Players will begin the game by using the left and right arrow keys to serve the ball. As a match progresses, the speed of the tennis ball increases, making things more and more challenging as time goes on. Once the player misses the ball, the match ends and can be restarted to attempt to beat the previous high score. It’s not the flashiest game, but it sure does provide fans with something to waste a bit of time on.

The arrival of Google Stadia is on the horizon, which means we’ll be receiving much more elaborate titles from the company and developers that want to release their games on the platform. However, the hidden gems such as the tennis game above are sure to keep coming well into the future.

