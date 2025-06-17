Disney Dreamlight Valley Summer Update Patch Notes Reveal New Events, Bug Fixes, and More

Disney Dreamlight Valley‘s next major update will be released on June 18th, and developer Gameloft has now pulled back the curtain on everything players can expect to see when Mysteries of Skull Rock goes live. Most notably, players will be able to welcome two new Villagers to the Valley: Peter Pan and the Forgotten. Since the game’s early access debut in 2022, players have been uncovering new details about the Forgotten’s storyline, but now they’ll be able to have them officially join the Valley, and players will even be able to assign them a name.

The Disney Dreamlight Valley arrival of Peter Pan has been a poorly kept secret for months now, as Gameloft has long been teasing the importance of Skull Rock to this summer update. Content based on the classic animated film will also be added to the game via a new Star Path theme, which is appropriately titled “Adventures in Never Land.” Not everything is directly inspired by Peter Pan, however. The developers are also using this opportunity to add new items that fit general pirate and mermaid themes. Throughout the coming weeks, players can expect some new and returning events in the game, such as Troves of Treasure, and Summer Sizzle. The latter will feature new rewards that set it apart from last year’s event.

Peter Pan will have some new friendship rewards that players can obtain in the new update

The last big change players should expect to see is the implementation of cross-saves on PlayStation platforms. Fans have been begging to see this for years now, but PlayStation prevented it from happening, though the exact reason why has not been revealed. We do know that other developers have run into the same problem over the last few years, but it seems Gameloft was able to finally make it happen. Full patch notes from the game’s official website can be found below:

NEW CONTENT

It’s time to continue the story of the Forgotten and explore the depth of Skull Rock to find out what, and more importantly who, is hiding there!

Stepping out of Skull Rock, Peter Pan joins your Valley with spirited Friendship rewards and Quests. Convince him you’re not a treacherous pirate and progress in his questline to help him re-start his crew of Dreamlight Lost Boys!

Prepare to warmly welcome the Forgotten as a true Villager, unlocking the ability to hang out as well as new friendship items. You’ll even be able to give them a name, to make them feel right at home in your Valley!

Believe in the magic of wishful thinking with the Adventures in Never Land Star Path! Spend time with Peter Pan and complete various tasks to collect outfits inspired by Pirate and Mermaid fashions, unique decor and cosmetics, and unlock new Dream Styles for Goofy and Minnie.

Valiant treasure seekers, your time has come! Find special treasure maps around your Valley, solve riddles, and earn amazing rewards with the new Troves of Treasure Event.

Speaking of treasures, be sure to check in on the Scrooge McDuck’s Store each day for the chance to find new items.

What’s sweet, best enjoyed by a campfire, and tastes like summer? You got it, marshmallows! The Summer Sizzle Event arrives in your Valley – bringing back marshmallows, tasty treats and new rewards this season.

Sail to exciting summer adventures with the weekly DreamSnaps challenges arriving in Mysteries of Skull Rock!

New optional items are coming to the Premium Shop for a limited time, including a unique River Kit bundle that allows you to create your own waterway. But there is more! A new Companion Bundle arrives, introducing Max from Disney’s The Little Mermaid as an Animal Companion. This adorable canine will not only follow you on your adventures but also help dig holes nearby thanks to his exclusive ability. The Max Bundle also includes a variety of nautical furniture and wardrobe items for you to enjoy!

Adjusted available seasonal Moonstone packs that will be offered for a limited time. Different seasonal cosmetic items may be offered with future updates.

* Please note: Disney Dreamlight Valley Arcade Edition does not include seasonal Star Paths or the Premium Shop.

IMPROVEMENTS:

COMPANION FRIENDSHIP

Gather your furry, scaly, and feathered pals – friendship levels are here! Spend time and interact with your companions to level them up and get rewards. Bring companions along to collect bonus resources – each kind of companion will pick-up a specific type of resource:

Squirrels will help with Fruits

Rabbits will help with Vegetables

Turtles will help with Seafood

Sunbirds will help with Flowers

Foxes and Crocodiles will help with Fish

Raccoons and Whimsical Creatures will help with Gems

Ravens will help with Soils

Capybaras, Snakes, and Monkeys will help with Timebending Parts

Owls, Baby Dragons, and Pegasuses will help with Snippets

Dogs will help with sticks

Some companions, especially notable named Disney companions, may not fit conventional categories and may bring special reward once you reach max friendship.

But that’s not all! Depending on their level of friendship, companions can help expand your player inventory and provide extra resources when equipped to your Avatar. As a cherry on top, you can now give a unique nickname to any regular critter that doesn’t already have a preset name, making them truly your own. Additionally, all companions will now appear in a dedicated section of the Collections Menu – perfect for keeping track of your loyal sidekicks!

DECORATING

Path Improvements : Unleash your creativity with an update to Paths, allowing you to place tiles diagonally! Seamlessly switch between Straight & Diagonal Modes for even more design flexibility and unique builds.

: Unleash your creativity with an update to Paths, allowing you to place tiles diagonally! Seamlessly switch between Straight & Diagonal Modes for even more design flexibility and unique builds. Grid Update: Explore new decorating possibilities with an expanded grid! More tiles will give you greater flexibility to place furniture items and customize your Valley in Decoration Mode.

Explore new decorating possibilities with an expanded grid! More tiles will give you greater flexibility to place furniture items and customize your Valley in Decoration Mode. Player House Style Improvements: Your favorite House, everywhere you go! A unique House Styles can now also be placed outside of your Valley, once in each Expansion area – and even on one of your Floating Islands!

OTHER

New Photo Mode Improvements : You might need to sit to hear this 🪑… Photo Mode is getting additional enhancements in this update, including the option to sit while taking photos and new retouching options and toggles to perfect your shots!

: You might need to sit to hear this 🪑… Photo Mode is getting additional enhancements in this update, including the option to sit while taking photos and new retouching options and toggles to perfect your shots! Memory Improvements : Complete memories faster! Updates to the shards balancing ensure you now receive a new Memory Shard every time you get a memory orb when participating in activities around your Valley – unless you’ve already completed all memories related to that activity. Plus, there are now more chances to obtain memory orbs when watering dried flowers!

: Complete memories faster! Updates to the shards balancing ensure you now receive a new Memory Shard every time you get a memory orb when participating in activities around your Valley – unless you’ve already completed all memories related to that activity. Plus, there are now more chances to obtain memory orbs when watering dried flowers! More Recommended Bundles : The Premium Shop recommended tab will now feature 6 bundles, giving you even more chances to discover items that match your style.

: The Premium Shop recommended tab will now feature 6 bundles, giving you even more chances to discover items that match your style. Crafting Station Balancing Fix : Corrected the Dreamlight cost of uncrafting certain items at the Uncrafting Station – such as paths – making it easier and less costly to reclaim materials.

: Corrected the Dreamlight cost of uncrafting certain items at the Uncrafting Station – such as paths – making it easier and less costly to reclaim materials. Cross Save Update: Cross Save is finally arriving for PlayStation users alongside Mysteries of Skull Rock!

TOP CHANGES AND BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue in the “Furniture Fluster” quest where the tulip vase could be spawned in an unreachable place.

Fixed an issue in the “Furniture Fluster” quest where the player may not be able to pick up the third piece of furniture (red bench) in Daisy’s house.

Fixed an issue in the “Mannequin Madness” quest where the mannequin could disappear.

Fixed an issue in the “Books with No Pictures” quest where The Pop Up book disappeared.

Fixed an issue in “The Spark of Imagination” quest where the quest could become stuck in a loop.

Fixed an issue where a house skin could appear inside the player’s house.

Fixed an issue where the player would not be able to remove items from the Flower Play Table furniture.

Fixed an issue in the “Mannequin Madness” quest where the Cheshire Cat Slippers would not register as purchased for some players.

Fixed an issue where the player could be prevented from crafting tea cups.

Fixed an issue where the player may not be able to put ingredients into the cooking pot.

Fixed an issue where the “Lost and Found” message contains more items than can fit in the inventory. Therefore, the message can’t be claimed.

Fixed an issue where, for some players, the build Aladdin and Jasmine’s house step doesn’t register as completed.

Fixed an issue in the “Monkey Business” quest where the “Pick up the gemstones” step is not recognized.

Fixed an issue in “Chaos in the kitchen” quest where players could become stuck on 3/4 messes cleared.

Fixed an issue where the “Spirit Water Curtain” color would not remain the chosen one.

Fixed an issue in the “Teeny, Tiny Problems” quest where the “use the contrary perfume near the tea table” step can’t be completed as the contrary perfume cannot be interacted with.

Fixed an issue where rugs could become stuck in the Bind biome.

Fixed an issue in the Cheshire Chaos event where a Memory Shard could become stuck in a tree.

Fixed an issue where Alice can remain smaller or bigger than normal if interrupting her animation.

Fixed an issue with the minimum Dreamlight cost of using the Uncrafting Station.

Fixed an issue in Photomode where camera movement is not blocked when scrolling retouching options.

Fixed an issue where Cheshire Cat’s eye becomes blurred in a specific pose on his tree.

Fixed a visual issue where the bed in Alice’s House would flicker on iOS iPhone and iPad.

Various clothing clipping fixes.

Audio bug fixes and improvements.

Are you looking forward to this week's big update in Disney Dreamlight Valley? What content are you most looking forward to seeing?