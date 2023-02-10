The Last of Us Episode 5: Release Time and Runtime

The Last of Us episode 5 kicks off early ahead of Super Bowl LVII. While HBO's live-action adaptation of the Naughty Dog and PlayStation video game typically airs new episodes weekly on Sundays, the next episode will be available to stream early on Friday to avoid a ratings competition with the big game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. Since its record-breaking series premiere on January 15th, The Last of Us has seen three consecutive weeks of audience growth: the most recent fourth episode, titled "Please Hold My Hand," scored another series high with 7.5 million viewers across HBO Max and linear telecasts on HBO.

For a refresher, read a recap of episode 4 here and keep reading to find out how to watch The Last of Us episode 5 early.

What Time Is The Last of Us Episode 5 on HBO Max?



The Last of Us episode 5 is streaming early on Friday, February 10th, at 9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT on HBO Max and HBO On Demand.

The Last of Us Episode 5 Release Time on HBO



Episode 5 of The Last of Us will air in its regular time slot on Sunday, February 12th, at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on HBO. Viewers will need to watch on HBO Max or HBO On Demand to tune-in early.

Back-to-back-to-back HBO encores will air at 10:01 p.m., 11:02 p.m., and 12:05 a.m., with new episodes continuing to release on Sundays at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and HBO Max up through the first season finale on March 12th.

The Last of Us Episode 5 Length

HBO has confirmed The Last of Us episode 5, titled "Endure and Survive," has a running time of 61 minutes. That's the same length as episode 4, which was the shortest episode yet.

The Last of Us Episode Guide and Schedule



Season 1 Episode 1, "When You're Lost in the Darkness" (85 minutes) – January 15th

(85 minutes) – January 15th Season 1, Episode 2, "Infected" (56 minutes) – January 22nd

(56 minutes) – January 22nd Season 1 Episode 3, "Long Long Time" (81 minutes) – January 29th

(81 minutes) – January 29th Season 1 Episode 4, "Please Hold My Hand" (51 minutes) – February 5th

(51 minutes) – February 5th Season 1 Episode 5, "Endure and Survive" (61 minutes) – Early Streaming Premiere : February 10th

(61 minutes) – : February 10th Season 1 Episode 6, "Kin" (61 minutes) – February 19th

Season 1 Episode 7, "Left Behind" (TBA) – February 26th

Season 1 Episode 8, "When We Are in Need" (TBA) – March 5th

Season 1 Episode 9, "Look for the Light" (Season Finale) (TBA) – March 12th

