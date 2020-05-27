How to Watch The Last of Us Part 2 State of Play

✖

The latest in PlayStation's State of Play series is set to begin shortly, this time focused on Naughty Dog's The Last of Us Part II. The episode is set to air today at 1 p.m. PT. Those hoping to tune into the broadcast can watch on PlayStation's official Twitch page, or on their YouTube channel. The video will last for 20 minutes, and will provide a glimpse at eight minutes of new gameplay footage. The Last of Us Part II is set to debut on June 19th, so the timing couldn't be better for those that might still be on the fence!

Those hoping to find out more about the PlayStation 5 during the broadcast have been advised by Sony that the new console will not be addressed during this State of Play. Those that tuned in for the recent video based on Ghost of Tsushima should have a good idea of what to expect! Sony's State of Play videos tend to focus on a single game, with minimal plot elements addressed.

That said, some parts of The Last of Us Part II's narrative will be discussed during the video. Director Neil Druckmann will be on hand to discuss the set-up for the game's narrative, and provide other details about the game. Given how secretive Naughty Dog has tried to be regarding the storyline, however, players shouldn't expect to see too much in terms of spoilers.

It will be interesting to see what kind of reception fans have to the presentation! While the game has been highly-anticipated, there has been a lot of negative buzz surrounding The Last of Us Part II since its most recent delay, and with some of the spoilers that have leaked online. The game's predecessor is considered one of the most beloved titles of all-time, so it certainly has major expectations to live-up to! The State of Play might give fans a chance to see if the game will come close to meeting them.

The Last of Us Part II will arrive exclusively on PlayStation 4.

