Huge Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Feature That Was Cut Revealed By Devs

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare still has a couple of months to go before it is released, but with the recent unveiling of the multiplayer goodness that fans can expect, players are more excited than ever to get their hands on the game. While we have been getting a good look at what is to come, the developers at Infinity Ward have been talkative when it comes to details about this year’s Call of Duty installment. That said, a recent interview with Prima Games and multiplayer map design director Jeffrey Smith as well as animation director Rigsby has led to us learning about a rather significant feature that was part of Modern Warfare, but was cut at the last minute.

The feature in question was known as the Buddy Boost. This allowed players to essentially climb on each other to reach various places that would be unreachable by one’s self. However, after a year of being part of Modern Warfare, the devs decided to cut it entirely as it would have presented a significant issue by leaving players completely vulnerable. “[The Buddy Boost] was badass if it worked, but it’s really hard to get some random person to cooperate with you,” Smith said. “You have to let somebody kind of climb up you and get you up and they would get up there. But if you’re the one sitting on the wall waiting in a really awkward squat position.”

Combined with problem of getting players to cooperate to begin with, the issue with the “squatter” being vulnerable eventually led to the developer removing Buddy Boost from the game. However, this resulted in the team making maps more interactive overall, providing players with a new experience to hopefully satisfy their Call of Duty needs.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is set to officially arrive on October 25th for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For even more information about the upcoming game, including when the beta begins, check out some of our previous coverage. As for what players can expect from the title:

“The stakes have never been higher as players take on the role of lethal Tier One operators in a heart-racing saga that will affect the global balance of power. Developed by the studio that started it all, Infinity Ward delivers an epic reimagining of the iconic Modern Warfare series from the ground up.”

