The Hugo Awards Announces Best Video Games Finalists

This year, The Hugo Awards will host a special category dedicated to video games, and the finalists have now been announced! Last year saw a number of great games released, as players around the world used the format as a much-needed method of escapism. The list of nominees does a great job reflecting what was available. From AAA games to indie hits, The Hugo Awards did a very nice job covering the entire spectrum. Fans will have to wait until later this year to see which game takes home the award, but strong arguments can be made for every game that was included.

The full list can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

The finalists for the 2021 Best Video Game 🎮 Hades (Supergiant Games) - Greg Kasavin @kasavin Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo) (1/3) #DisConIII #Worldcon #Worldcon2021 #HugoAwards Image: The finalists' named in this thread next to a drawn Hugo Rocket pic.twitter.com/kScWuub4VO — DisCon III - The 79th Worldcon (@worldcon2021) April 13, 2021

Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Final Fantasy VII Remake, Hades, The Last of Us Part II, and Spiritfarer being on this list should be little surprise for most gamers. Those games received significant critical and commercial success last year, with many appearing on other "Best of" lists. If there's one big surprise, however, it's Blaseball. When it launched last year, the game quickly became a major hit with players. With its quirky charm, Blaseball has certainly earned its place on the list, and it will be interesting to see whether or not it can upset some of the bigger games that have been included.

This year marks just the second time that The Hugo Awards has featured a video game category, with the previous taking place all the way back in 2006. However, it seems that a "Best Game or Interactive Experience" category could become a permanent part of The Hugo Awards moving forward. The winners for this category and more will be announced at DisCon III, which is set to take place December 15th through the 19th in Washington D.C. More details about the convention can be found at its website right here.

