Humble Bundle Throwing Massive Sonic the Hedgehog Sale

Even though the Fourth of July is past us, there are still some companies hosting sales to commemorate the holiday week. And one of those is Humble Bundle, hosting a pretty good Sonic the Hedgehog franchise sale right now where you can get some of his best games for dirt cheap.

The games, which are available for PC and redeemable through Steam, include some of his newest releases, Sonic Mania and Sonic Forces, which in itself is being offered for under $20 for the first time ever. But you can also get your hands on other discounted classics as well like Sonic Generations and its included DLC for $5 and mega discounts on Sonic Adventure and Sonic: Lost World.

You can find some of the featured deals below. They’re going for a limited time, so don’t miss out!

Sonic Forces- $19.99

Sonic Mania- $14.99

Sonic Generations + Casino Night DLC- $4.99

Sonic: Lost World- $10.19

Sonic Adventure 2- $3.39

Sonic Adventure 2: Battle DLC- $1.01

Sonic the Hedgehog 4 Episode I- $3.39

Sonic the Hedgehog 4 Episode II- $3.39

That’s about it for the deals, as other games, like Sonic & Sega All Stars Racing and Sonic & All Stars Racing Transformed, are going for their normal prices ($10-$20 each). Still, it’s a good opportunity to check out Sonic Forces if you haven’t yet; and we know that Sonic Mania is a very worthwhile game, probably the best we’ve seen in the series to date thus far.

Here’s a quick feature list for those two games just in case you need a reminder:

Sonic Forces

In SONIC FORCES, the evil Dr. Eggman has conquered much of the world with help from a powerful and mysterious new villain named Infinite. Now, you must assist Sonic and build an army to reclaim the world as they fight against chaos and destruction.

Defeat enemies with blazing speed as Modern Sonic, catapult past perilous platforms as Classic Sonic, and create your very own Custom Hero Character equipped with a variety of powerful gadgets. Experience fast-paced action with these three unique gameplay styles, explore iconic stages, plus, fight across unique added content with Shadow as a playable character!

Sonic Mania

Experience the ultimate celebration of past and future in Sonic Mania, an all-new 2D Sonic adventure running at a crisp 60FPS with stunning HD retro-style graphics. Multiple playable characters give you the ability to go explosively fast as Sonic, soar as Tails, or power through tough obstacles with Knuckles’ brute strength. You can relive the Sonic of the past with an exciting new twist on classic zones while fighting against new bosses and Dr. Eggman’s evil robot army. Go head-to-head with players in Competition Mode or play in Co-Op Mode with a friend. Sonic Mania is developed by Christian Whitehead, Headcannon, and PagodaWest Games in collaboration with Sonic Team. Welcome to Sonic Mania!

Hurry and check out these deals while they last!